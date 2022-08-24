TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G: A stalwart of low-light photography

Unlike earlier, smartphones today are much more than a necessity. They are an extension of our personalities, which is why we pay special attention to what we own. While there’s no dearth of options available – only a few smartphone brands understand the pulse of the customer. TECNO Mobile is one such name – recently, the global premium smartphone brand launched the much-awaited CAMON 19 Pro 5G smartphone, and I couldn't wait to get my hands on it.

Stunning images from the smartphone’s star-studded launch titled 'A Stylish Affair' with CosmopolitanIndia surfaced all over the internet, and I knew this one will be a class apart. After all, CAMON 19 Pro 5G strikes the perfect balance between fashion and technology.

This smartphone is an upgraded version of CAMON 19 – it offers so much that will leave you completely awestruck. I was particularly excited to experience its industry-first 64 MP camera with the RGBW+ (G+P) sensor, as well as its other capabilities. Trust me, I wasn't disappointed!

What's more, the smartphone is a stunner and I was showered with compliments everywhere I went. For once, I didn't mind someone other than me, being a head-turner (laughs).

Super Low light Photography

Like many others, I love a good photograph and go clickety-click at every opportunity I get. With the CAMON 19 Pro 5G by your side, you won't be able to stop yourself, I promise!

Its 64MP OIS Triple camera with the industry-first RGBW+ (G+P) lens is a blessing, especially if you want to capture scenes in low-light situations. I know I've been frustrated so many times in the past, when the lighting conditions have played spoilsport. Well, no need to worry any longer, because whether it's shaky or dark – TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G will never disappoint. I attended a concert recently and was thrilled that I could take all the perfect shots. That's because this version boasts a 200 percent light intake, which has never been seen before!

And did I tell you that there are some super cool filters you can try out? There's Change the Sky, CyberPunk, Dreamy, and more. It’s time to take your social media by storm.

You can also shoot some amazing videos and unleash your creative genius! There are several features like Super Hybrid Image Stabilization, Video HDR, Video Bokeh, and Film Mode that will make your videos stand out, every single time.

Superlative 5G Connectivity

The millennials and Gen Z generations want everything quick – that's our inherent personality! There's a spring in our step and we hate to wait it out for anything we love. Well, you've got a perfect match in CAMON 19 Pro 5G – it has incredible 5G capabilities that translate into superfast connectivity!

The smartphone’s Dimensity 810 powerful 5G processor supports 12 5G bands that provide exceptional performance. It is also backed by the MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 with Mali-G57 GPU, which means you can play the heaviest and most animated games seamlessly! Call your friends over and get them super jealous – they will be, once they take a look at this workhorse.

A seamless binge-watching experience

Are you someone who loves watching high-quality videos or streaming your favourite shows, while on the go? The Beauty Beast provides a 120Hz higher refresh rate for an ultra-smooth experience, so that you can go on and on without batting an eyelid. Plus, it has a 0.98-mm extremely narrow bezel with a 94.26% higher screen-to-body ratio that guarantees an expert-level visual feast — its 6.8"FHD+ display is a dream.

Add to it, the WideVine L1 certification that allows you to watch OTT content, with up to 1080P resolution. Oh, and did we tell you that the 240Hz touch sampling rate is all you need for better touch inputs and gaming?

All in all, it’s a complete package!

Brilliant design

CAMON 19 Pro 5G is an out-and-out beauty — no wonder, it has been crowned the winner of the 'iF' design award 2022 (the Oscars of product design). It comes encased in a stylish 0.98-mm slimmest bezel, with a premium dual-ring camera design — sigh, it will command attention, wherever you go.

It is available in two colours, namely Eco Black sporting a starry design and Cedar Green with a leather finish at the back, giving it a premium touch and feel. I have the Eco Black variant and it sparkles and glimmers like no other.

There’s more…

The CAMON 19 Pro 5G boasts 13 GB RAM with Memory Fusion Technology and 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage for seamless data speed and up to 512 GB dedicated expandable storage slot, so you don’t have to worry about storage ever.

You can also stay worry-free, thanks to its powerful 5000m Ah battery that provides you with 27 days of standby time, and 135 hours of music playback time. Level up the battery percentage with its 33W Flash Charger that takes the fuel to 50% in just 36 minutes.

Verdict

All in all, the CAMON 19 Pro 5G ticks all the right boxes — from everything to imaging to superfast5G connectivity,monstrous performance, and more. Can’t believe there’s so much in one phone? Wait till you hear its price. Itis available at ₹21,999in two striking colours— we say it’s a steal.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.