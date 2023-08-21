TECNO Unveiled POVA 5 Pro at Tech Extravaganza Event, World of TECNOlogy

TECNO has shifted gears in 2023, focussing on mid-high price segment products. After making significant waves in the competitive smartphone arena through ground-breaking launches with various industry-first features, earlier this year, with PHANTOM X2 series, PHANTOM V Fold, and Camon 20 Series, TECNO continues to capture attention with its commitment to pushing boundaries.

The brand has revealed the highly anticipated POVA 5 Pro at World of TECNOlogy, TECNO’s biggest tech extravaganza. All of this has ignited considerable interest as TECNO promises to establish new benchmarks within the technology world. Amidst these exciting developments, in this exclusive exchange, Mr. Talapatra provides a sneak peek into what attendees witnessed from TECNO and more about "World of TECNOlogy".

The world’s talking about the World of TECNOlogy is indeed a spectacle, tell us more about the event?

World of TECNOlogy 2023 was the first edition of the grand tech-showcase, held from 11th-13th August in New Delhi. The tech exhibition was aimed at building a strong connect with customers and foster the brand’s relationship with digital natives and tech enthusiasts while also augmenting, the TECNO community. This tech showcase also provided users with a first-hand experience of TECNO's cutting-edge offerings across the diverse product range.

Not only this, the concept will be travelling across India, going ahead to all tier 1 & 2 cities across major states during the festive season for people across the country to experience the products and innovation the brand brings to the table.

The POVA series encapsulates what modern youth crave: POWER, SPEED, and PERFORMANCE.

What sets the upcoming POVA Series apart?

The POVA series encapsulates what modern youth crave: DESIGN and PERFORMANCE. The design element added to the POVA 5 Series is the key highlight. The latest POVA 5 series takes this ethos further by tapping into digital sentiments resonating with today's youth. POVA 5 Pro introduces the industry-first 3D Textured Design with Arc Interface. The Arc Interface supports RGB light gamut at the back for notifications, calls and music. Along with this, the phone features a segment-first 68W Ultra-Fast Charging feature. Its smooth performance is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor. The presence of the POVA 5 series on Amazon, priced at INR 11,999 for POVA 5, INR 14,999 for POVA 5 pro (8GB+128GB), and INR 15,999 for POVA 5 Pro (8GB+256GB), showcases TECNO's dedication to effectively connect with tech-savvy buyers. This demonstrates our pledge to provide customers with convenience, simplicity, and exceptional value, aligning with their preferences and needs. The POVA series is a design and performance-oriented series designed for young people's needs and flaunts features of interest to the digital natives at a price point that is very competitive.

What are TECNO’s plans for H2?

H2 is very important and exciting for the brand, majorly since it is the festive season. The brand has big plans and wide variety of product portfolio for the customers. In addition to what is already launched in CAMON 20 series, the brand will be adding 2 more variants with a unique design spin, including the Doodle version in CAMON 20 Pro 5G and Graffiti Green colour in CAMON 20. Also excitingly, the Spark 10 Pro is also having a new makeover, the Moon explorer edition, seeking inspiration from the Chandrayaan. In the flagship PHANTOM series, the Flip phone too will be available in H2 to double the festive excitement of our customers. Megabook T1 too will be launched next month in September. So there is a wide array of choice coming our customers’ way.

5G smartphones are expected to account for 62 percent of all smartphones shipped in 2023. 5G smartphones shipments crossed 100Mn mark in Q2. How has 5G changed the phone market and what are emerging consumer needs with respect to that?

New smartphone use cases have emerged thanks to 5G, like cloud gaming and AR/VR. Affordable 5G smartphones are the reason why consumers are increasingly calling for them. Consumers may now get a 5G smartphone at a very low cost, making 5G smartphones more accessible. Consumer interest in mobile gaming is increasing. Overall, the Indian phone market has been significantly impacted by 5G. Smartphones are now more capable, adaptable, and reasonably priced thanks to it. Although 5G adoption is still in its early stages, it is evident that the smartphone industry will be completely transformed by it. In contrast to previous year, when we only offered 2 to 3 5G models, this year, about 50% of our entire product line is 5G, living up to the industry trends. Additionally, we are also adding 5G portfolio in sub 12k segment.

The PHANTOM V Fold has changed the foldable phone segment completely. Customers are now aware that a no-compromise, cutting-edge Fold may be purchased without spending a huge amount of money. What all went into making that happen?We observed the market and researched through customer needs; we identified the gaps there. The PHANTOM V fold filled in those need gaps by providing a seamless crease that improved the entire smartphone experience for our users.

Additionally, we chose a hinge of the highest grade, whose ground-breaking reverse snap design greatly increases the structural stability of the phone. Such that there won't be a complaint for five years, even if the usage is heavy. The phone is designed for those who frequently multitask, and as a result, the display size given is the largest in its segment at 7.85".

Furthermore, it is worth noting that the price-point at which flip-style phone is available in the market, we are offering the customers full-screen foldable device. As a brand, we have always been working towards bringing advanced technology to our consumers at disruptive prices and with PHANTOM V our aim was to change the fold market segment by introducing it in sub 100K price point.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

