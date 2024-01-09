TEDx Selects World Peace Ambassador Dr. Sangramsinh Mali as Keynote Speaker for Jaipur Event

In a momentous announcement, World Business Review Corporation (WBR Corp) has extended an exclusive invitation to Dr. Sangramsinh Mali, a distinguished World Peace Ambassador, to be the keynote speaker at the upcoming TEDx event scheduled to take place in Jaipur on January 13, 2024.

The TEDx event, centered around the theme "Humans Contribution to Global Climate Change," is set to feature an insightful exploration of the intricate dynamics between human activity and the delicate balance of our planet's climate. Dr. Mali, recognized as a dedicated advocate for global peace, with a background spanning environmental initiatives, social work, sports, and entertainment, is poised to bring a unique perspective to the conversation.

During his talk, titled "Healing Earth, Healing Hearts," Dr. Sangramsinh Mali will delve into the interconnected issues of peace and global warming. He will talk about the relationship between implementing peace and addressing the challenges of climate change, emphasizing the need for collective responsibility and sustainable practices.

Dr. Sangramsinh Mali's leadership roles within government associations and global entities have solidified his reputation as a driving force behind numerous peace initiatives in India and abroad. His ongoing initiative, the creation of a Centre for Humanity, is a proof to his commitment to positive change and the goal of positioning India as a potent ambassador for global peace.

Expressing his gratitude for the TEDx invitation, Dr. Mali stated, “I am honored to be a speaker at the TEDx event in Jaipur. This platform provides a valuable opportunity to discuss the critical link between human actions and global climate change, emphasizing the need for sustainable habits. It is a collective responsibility that requires our immediate attention and concerted efforts.”

TEDx events are renowned for celebrating locally-driven ideas and elevating them to a global stage. Dr. Sangramsinh Mali's presence at the Jaipur event is expected to enrich the dialogue with his diverse experience and unwavering commitment to instigating positive change. In addition to his TEDx involvement, Dr. Mali has received numerous accolades, including a doctorate for his contributions to the Obama Foundation. Notably, he is the youngest dignitary to receive global peace honors at a European platform. Dr. Mali is set to be honored with the National Excellence Award in January 2024. Further enhancing his global recognition, Dr. Mali has been invited to participate in the Asia Business Conclave & Awards in Singapore later this year. He is not only expected to be a panelist, contributing insights to the discussions, but also stands as a winner in one of the award categories. Thames University Paris will also present an honorary doctorate to Dr. Sangramsinh Mali during a remarkable event in Goa this January, where he will grace the occasion as the chief guest during the university's convocation and conference. The gathering is anticipated to be attended by dignitaries, ministers, and notable figures from various fields, further highlighting Dr. Mali's influential role as a leader dedicated to positive change.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.