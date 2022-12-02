Telegram Fail: Choose Utopia P2P — The Best Telegram Alternative

In India, Telegram has disclosed the names of channel administrators by the decision of a local court. It becomes known their phone numbers and IP addresses as part of a copyright infringement case.

What will happen next, how to resist such pressure from the authorities, and what reliable alternative to Telegram exists today? Let's try to figure it out together.

What happened in India?

The incident occurred with a local teacher Neetu Singh, who went to court because of the unauthorized distribution of her course materials on the platform. She stated that several Telegram channels resell her educational materials without permission at discounted prices.

Telegram representatives said that the disclosure of user information would violate the privacy policy and laws of Singapore, where physical servers are located to store user data.

However, an Indian court ruled that copyright holders cannot remain "completely defenseless against actual infringers."

Soon, the judge said that Telegram had complied with the ruling and shared the data. A copy of the data was given to the plaintiff's lawyer with an indication that the party should not disclose this information to third parties unless it concerns the proceedings.

By the way, India is one of the largest markets for Telegram, and messenger has almost 150 million users in South Asia. And a local court previously ordered Telegram to comply with the laws of India and disclose details about those who manage the channels.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.