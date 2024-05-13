Term Insurance for Single Parents: Ensuring Your Children's Future

Term insurance for single parents enables unmarried, divorced, separated or widowed parents to leave a legacy behind for their children. It helps sole caregivers ensure their child’s financial security in case of an untimely tragedy and helps the child be financially independent.

Single parents may face several challenges, both psychological and financial. They must not only provide for the child’s present needs and take care of their personal expenses but also cater to the child's future goals. Term insurance can be a nifty tool to address these financial concerns.

Find out how a term insurance plan can be a must-have financial instrument for single parents and how to select a suitable plan.

Importance of term insurance for single parents

It offers a financial safety net for the child

Term life insurance is a pure protection tool designed to provide an assured sum to the child in the parent's absence. In the unfortunate event of an untimely incident to the policyholder during the policy term, term insurance offers the nominee, in this case, the child, a lump sum or regular income to help them continue their lives without financial difficulties.

This ensures that the child does not have to depend on other family members or friends and eliminates any scope for exploitation. The term insurance payout provides for the child’s basic needs, such as education, housing and healthcare, enabling them to be self-sufficient.

It provides for the child’s future goals

As a single parent, the responsibility to prepare for the child’s future falls solely on your shoulders. A term insurance plan ensures that the child can achieve their future goals such as higher education, travel, marriage and other similar aspirations.

Term life insurance allows parents to select high-life covers that counter inflation and provide for future goals. Moreover, some term plans, such as those with a return of premium component, return the sum of all premiums on maturity if the policyholder survives the term. So, either way, the child receives a large sum that aids them in achieving their goals.

It offers affordability to single parents

One of the benefits of term insurance is its affordability. Term insurance offers some of the lowest premiums among all insurance plans, yet it provides a high sum assured for a relatively lower premium. This can be a boon for single parents.

Single parents already bear numerous financial responsibilities. They must take care of the child’s monthly expenses and cover costs for housing, utilities, education, healthcare and more. Any additional financial liability can be overwhelming for a single parent.

Term insurance's affordability helps parents address a vital need without upsetting their budgets. Moreover, term insurance offers multiple premium payment methods, such as monthly, quarterly, semi-annually and annually, allowing parents to align the plan with their financial capacity and needs.

It offers riders for additional financial protection to the parent and child

Term insurance offers additional financial protection beyond the sum assured through riders. These riders allow for add-ons like critical illnesses, terminal illnesses, permanent disabilities and accidental death benefits, which can be added to the base sum assured for an additional premium.

The critical illness rider offers a lump sum upon diagnosis of a critical illness, the terminal illness rider provides a lump sum upon diagnosis of a terminal illness, the permanent disability rider waives future premiums upon diagnosis of a permanent disability and the accidental death rider offers an additional lump sum over the base amount in case of accidental death.

All of these provide single parents and their children with added financial security in diverse situations.

It offers tax benefits

The premium paid for a term insurance plan can be claimed as an income tax deduction under The Income Tax Act, 1961. You can claim a deduction of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh per annum. This can help decrease your taxable income and cater to other financial goals.

As a single parent already likely struggling financially, these additional savings can be beneficial in easing your financial burden.

Things to consider when buying term insurance as a single parent

Compare the features

Term insurance is a popular product. Several plans are available in the market today with a range of benefits and features. Comparing these features can help you select the best plan for your needs. For instance, if you get remarried and have more children, some new age term plans like ICICI Pru iProtect Smart by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance allow you to increase the sum assured to account for additional financial security for your spouse and other children.

Selecting a plan that offers such features can help you ensure comprehensive protection for your family.

Select an affordable premium

As a single parent, you will likely not have financial help and will have to pay for the premium yourself. In such a case, it becomes imperative to buy a term plan that fits your budget comfortably. You can use a term insurance calculator to compare different plans, sum assured amounts and features versus the cost.

Keep in mind that while affordability is important, it should not compromise your child’s security, which should always be your primary concern.

Choose a suitable sum assured

The right sum assured value should cover your outstanding debts, such as loans, and provide adequate funds for your child’s education, skill enhancement, travel, healthcare and more while also accounting for inflation.

Once again, a term insurance calculator can assist you in determining the appropriate sum assured value for your needs.

Consider additional riders

Riders can provide enhanced financial assistance. For instance, if you are diagnosed with a critical illness, a critical illness rider can cover your treatment costs, supplement your temporary loss of income and cater to the child’s needs.

Conclusion

Term insurance is crucial for everyone, and even more so for single parents. As a sole provider, you cannot leave anything up to chance and must consider all likely adversities that can negatively affect your children in your absence. Term insurance can single-handedly address many of these concerns and offer peace of mind to single parents.

