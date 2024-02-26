Tesla Power India Launches ReStore—India’s First Refurbished Battery Brand

Tesla Power India is thrilled to introduce ReStore, India's first and foremost refurbished battery brand supporting self-reliance, skill development, and green technology. The initiative is led by Tesla Power India Private Limited, which is headquartered in Gurgaon and has global headquarters in Delaware, USA. Its cutting-edge Electro-Chemical Battery Enhancement Process (EBEP) is poised to transform the battery industry landscape.

In a groundbreaking move, Tesla announces plans to launch 5000 "ReStore Battery Refurbishing Centers" in India by 2025, with 500+ already operational, spread across the country. This strategic move exemplifies Tesla Power India's dedication to “Circular Economy” and "Sustainable Environment,". The proprietary EBEP technology significantly extends the lifespan of all types of Lead acid batteries, including tall tubular inverter batteries and UPS VRLA batteries, offering a cost-effective solution that can extend the battery's life by 1 to 2 years by refurbishing them. The refurbished batteries under the brand name of “ReStore” will be sold to the customer at almost half of the cost of a new inverter battery along with warranty.

The launch of this brand “ReStore” is in compliance with the “Battery Waste Management Rules 2022” wherein the CPCB has recognized Battery Refurbishing as an approved business activity. This change in the policy and rules will open up a new service industry and approximately 30,000 battery refurbishment centers are expected to open up in India giving employment opportunities to more than 1 Lac people. Approximately 10 crore lead acid batteries are scrapped and replaced every year in India, costing Rs.40,000 crore to the Indian economy. This strategic move addresses both economic strain from battery replacements and environmental hazards linked to improper disposal, and complying to the Indian government's commitment to promote circular economy and sustainability through innovative battery waste management policy.

Mr. Kavinder Khurana, Managing Director of Tesla Power India

Mr. Kavinder Khurana, Managing Director of Tesla Power India, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “ReStore is not just a refurbished battery brand; it's also a solution for employment generation in a new battery service industry, which will contribute to a sustainable environment. By offering affordable refurbished batteries with performance warranty, we aim to not only redefine the market but also to train the micro and small entrepreneurs on our Electro-chemical battery enhancement process (EBEP technology) which has been proven as a game-changer, as we have already refurbished more than 3 Lac batteries using our proprietary technology”, said Mr. Khurana.

ReStore is the first Refurbished battery brand in India, powered by Tesla Power India. This reaffirms the brand's commitment to delivering quality, reliability, and cutting-edge technology to the Indian market. This strategic move underscores Tesla Power India's dedication to creating a positive impact on the environment, the economy, and society as a whole. By offering affordable and sustainable battery solutions, ReStore is poised to drive significant change in the energy storage sector and beyond.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.