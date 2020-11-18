e-paper
Test your knowledge about the immune system!

Test your knowledge about the immune system!

How well do you know about the immune system? Learn more about it from Dr.Parmeshwar Arora, Sr.Consultant, Ath Ayurdhamah,

brand-stories Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 18:31 IST
Partnered Feature, HT Brand Studio
RJ Stutee Ghosh, in conversation with Dr.Parmeshwar Arora, Sr.Consultant, Ath Ayurdhamah.(HT Brand Studio)
         

In the last few months, we have heard a lot about the immune system. But not many of us are aware of how it functions, or what it is made up of. All we know is that it holds the key to our health, and protects us from disease-causing microorganisms.

 

Know more from Dr.Parmeshwar Arora, Sr.Consultant, Ath Ayurdhamah. Hindustan Times, in association with Dabur Chyawanprash, recently invited him to feature in a video, where he simplified the immune system for us. He told us about the components of the immune system, how it operates, as well as why how to keep it strong and healthy. Watch the video to find out.

Dr.Arora also gave tips on keeping viral infections at bay. These include wearing a mask at all times, maintaining social distancing, practising good hygiene measures, and leading a healthy lifestyle. Dr.Arora also advised us to consumer Chyawanparash daily to boost our immunity.

