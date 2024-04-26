Testocure Labs Launches Four New Diagnostic Labs in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh, India, April 26 2024: Testocure Labs, a prominent provider of diagnostic services from Bangalore, has announced the opening of four new labs in the cities of Allahabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Ayodhya. These new centres will expand and strengthen Testocure Labs' presence in the healthcare industry, offering comprehensive diagnostic solutions to diverse communities throughout the country. The new labs will offer a wide range of pathology tests to help diagnose and treat various medical conditions. Testing labs usually collect samples from all over the country and carry out their tests in their national centres only. However, being a capital intensive company, Testocure Labs installs genetic sequencers, cancer markers and histopathology testing equipments in all of their regional labs. This brings down the timeline of the whole process of testing and reporting from 10–15 days to a matter of hours. The company will also be distributing the accumulation of profits amongst their associates and franchise owners.

The new labs will offer a wide range of pathology tests to help diagnose and treat various medical conditions.

Testocure Labs, originally a company from Bangalore, came to Uttar Pradesh in 2023 and expanded its business into the domain of HLM, i.e. Hospital Lab Management, where it creates a complete setup of Radiology and Pathology within the hospital premises to provide a complete diagnostic solution. Till date, Testocure Labs has taken up the responsibility of managing testing centres in more than 50 hospitals in Purvanchal. From 2024, the company has initiated their expansion into the B2C segment successfully distributing more than 300 franchises in the region of Purvanchal, and is currently coming up with more than 11 labs in Uttar Pradesh. The director of the company, Mr. H Krishna mentioned, “The motto of Testocure Labs is to make testing affordable for customers, and easily reachable to each and every individual in Uttar Pradesh. We also aim to distribute the wealth in the industry within our associates.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Testocure Labs specialize in radiology and pathology. All the franchise labs offer progressive facilities and knowledgeable, experienced staff to provide accurate and rapid diagnosis; taking sturdy steps towards enabling people to take charge of their health for a better and happier future. The company has made a significant impact in the healthcare sector of a number of Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. The company sustains its growth through creating strategic alliances, offering excellent products and services that cater to the specific needs of its clientele. The opening of the additional labs demonstrates the company’s steadfast commitment to improving healthcare standards all throughout India. Currently, Testocure Labs is gearing up for its most ambitious project to date: the launch of membership cards within 3 months, poised to transform the healthcare industry. Significant improvements in outpatient department (OPD) services, medicine, and surgery are promised by this project.

Testocure Labs upholds a high standard for itself by providing each patient with individualized care and making use of cutting-edge diagnostic equipment. The company wants to ensure that everyone has access to healthcare as a fundamental right, and that it has a beneficial impact on the healthcare sector in India and beyond. Testocure Labs is working to create a healthier and more promising future for future generations.

To know more, visit: https://testocurelabs.com/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.