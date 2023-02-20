Tether and Big Eyes in the Cryptocurrency Market

Big changes are expected for Crypto as February heads into it’s final full week. The largest Crypto exchange in the world, Binance (BUSD), ran into issues with its native token as one of the first victims of the new regulations being imposed by western governments. It was ordered to cease all production of new coins, leading to many investors pulling their support of it and tanking its position in the market.

BUSD is one of the biggest stablecoins around by market capitalisation, so the aftermath of this event has had a noticeable impact on all stablecoins as a whole. Though it may have been detrimental to some, this was actually the perfect opportunity for others to rise and take the spot that has now opened up - which is exactly what Tether (USDT) has done.

Meanwhile, during the stablecoin drama, the meme coin niche is seemingly building towards another comeback. Elon Musk, Part-time CEO and Full-time crypto market manipulator, took to Twitter once again to tweet about his pet Shiba Inu. This saw massive surges for multiple meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE) in the space of 24 hours. On top of this, the highly anticipated project Big Eyes (BIG) hits another huge milestone as its last offer code starts its final countdown.

Tethered To The Top

Tether is ranked number 3 above all other cryptocurrencies in the world by market cap, with only Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) beating it. Considering that, its already in a phenomenal position in the market to begin with; but that doesn’t make these recent events any less opportune. Binance’s market cap has fallen to $14 billion after agreeing to move away from using BUSD on their platform, losing an insane $2 billion. Buyers rushed to transfer their tokens to USDT which saw Tether surge from $68.40 billion to $69.22 billion and eventually $70.17 billion. Tether already had a good end to 2022 and a great start to 2023 in January, but this unexpected gain has helped grow Tether by 51%, placing it far above its rivals. The Binance issue won’t be solved any time soon with the SEC’s lawsuit plans, so it is likely Tether will continue to grow and have an incredible year.

Big Eyes Beats Expectations

Big Eyes proves time and time again that it will be a force to be reckoned with upon official launch. Raising a whopping $28 Million in presale, especially for a meme coin project, is an incredible achievement the majority of other presales of the year aren’t coming close to. It’s clear why people are drawn to the project, with its easily accessible image to its generous and lucrative tokenomics. It leans into its cartoon cat theme, making sure its mascot is everywhere, which has allowed it to become very recognisable. Regarding its tokenomics, 70% of the overall supply will be released to buyers while 5% will be held in a charity wallet to donate in the future, with ocean preservation in mind. This high percentage of public release on top of philanthropic efforts is exactly what makes this such a generous project with developers who make rewarding investors a priority.

The success of Big Eyes was significant because it was doing well despite the meme coin market being stuck in a downward trend, but now things are looking even better as the market seems like it will make a remarkable comeback. After Elon tweeted “The new CEO of Twitter is amazing” with an image of his pet Shiba Inu the day after Valentine’s Day, Dogecoin and other meme coins experienced exceptional price surges. If this holds and meme coins can regain their previous reputation, Big Eyes will debut at the perfect time with all eyes on it.

If you’re already sold and want to get involved now though, now would be a great time to do so. Right now buyers are offered a 200% bonus on their purchase when the code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 is used, but it will be ending in a matter of days. When it’s gone, it’s gone.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

