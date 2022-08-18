Thane goes Bow-WOW!

It's not every day that the biggest pet care store in the country opens. Naturally, it was a pup-tacular event as we threw open the gates of our Thane store. Sprawled across an area of 3900 sq feet in the heart of Thane, it was all woofs and wagging tails along with beaming hoomans. "The store is a dream come true for pet parents," chimed Nayantika, mommy to a poodle. "I can't get enough of how it has everything under one roof. It's like the best thing that happened to me."

While the store is gigantic, an exciting line-up of events kept everyone entertained and enthralled. From Doggolympics that got our doggos to jump and run to put their best paw forward with a fashion show, the events saw full attendance and were loved by all. A treasure hunt kept everyone on their toes and paws. Several dog influencers thronged the event, and a meet-and-greet session was one of the most popular events. A special workshop by behaviourist Srinivas engaged the pawrents.

"I have had such a good time at the new JUSTDOGS store that I can't tell you. Coco and I wanted quality time but being a CA, the last few days have been super loaded. This weekend was therapeutic! And the store, all I can say is I'm in love! My profession keeps me occupied, so I am thrilled at their under 24 hours delivery offer and the wide range of products they have. The hampers for everyone was a sweet gesture!" says Harish Saxena.

What is unique to the store is also its pet counselling and behaviour area. Several times, pawrents are confused about certain behaviour and do not know how to make changes gently. The store has this special area dedicated to this, which is a boon for parents. No more second-guessing what's up!

It was an influencer carnival with pet-fluencers like @rionimesh

@britneythegoldenretriever @oscar_thebullcat and @oliveshihtzu_

Have a ball at the event!

From a store that caters to all pet care needs to a spa that makes them go ah! JUSTDOGS Thane is what pet dreams are made of! From toys to food, hygiene and wellness products to accessories, it is a one-stop destination for all your pet care needs. What's more? You can walk in with your pet! Yes, bring your pet in to shop and watch them get pampered at the hands of the enthusiastic staff. Your pet may just get a heavy dose of love and some Snackers to munch on!

"When they say it is India's biggest pet care store, it is. I was amazed," says singer Sheyanika Seth. What can we say? Come experience the magic at JUSTDOGS Thane!

Thane Location: https://bit.ly/3vSKPOR

For home delivery, you can call on 9662928111

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.