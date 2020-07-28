Thank You Anchal

brand-stories

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 06:25 IST

It’s a common sight to see children and women begging on the streets or selling something. While many people help them by shelling out some money or buying from them, 36-year-old Anchal Bhalla, a chef by profession, decided to do something that not only adds value to them but also empowers them to live a dignified life. She used her culinary skills to teach them the art of cooking different cuisines.

She started from a slum area at Raju Park near Khanpur and interacted with some youngsters who were either ragpickers or doing odd jobs. She got them some cookies and asked who all wanted to learn how to make them. In a blink of an eye, all hands went up with a big smile and enthusiasm in their hearts. Every day, she would spend two hours teaching them baking and cooking a variety of dishes.

An experience with a 19-year-old boy touched her heart as he not only went against all odds to follow his heart but is currently pursuing his dream as a budding chef at a restaurant.

“He had hearing and speech impairment and used to work at a photocopy shop. He wasn’t able to make a living for himself. When I met him and asked if he wants to learn cooking, he had no inclination towards it and also believed that cooking is only a woman’s job. Initially, he agreed to learn cooking for a week but continued for months and also got placed at a cafe where he proved his capabilities. Now when we meet, I feel so proud of him and tears of joy dwell from his eyes as he feels immensely grateful for this turning point in his life,” Bhalla says.

Looking at his success, many other youngsters enrolled themselves to learn cooking and this time, their mothers too wanted to learn. Bhalla started training a group of women as well who now run their own food cart, some help in tiffin services and some are also working as a part-time cook in some homes.

Recalling an experience which stayed with her forever, Bhalla shares, “There was a woman whose son was a cancer patient and due to chemotherapy, he wasn’t able to eat food. So, I taught her how to do nutritional cooking to build immunity and also make tasty dishes like bhel and chaat. She got back to me and said that her son had a proper meal after 15 days and was asking for more. I felt so happy to be able to help her.”