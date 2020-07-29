Thank You Vikas

brand-stories

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 05:59 IST

Good healthcare is every citizen’s right but there are millions of people who struggle daily to get proper treatment for their illness due to lack of affordable medical infrastructure nearby. To fill this gap, 30-year-old Vikas Khera along with his grandfather started a dispensary in 2003 at the ground floor of their house in Delhi’s Jhilmil Colony. They have been not only giving free doctor’s consultation but also providing patients with basic medicines for as low as Rs 20.

“We decided to charge a minimal price so that it doesn’t look like we are doing charity, and people value it as well. Whatever money gets collected from our patients, we pay it to the doctor as fees,” Khera explains.

After hearing about this through word of mouth, a lady working as a househelp, brought her eight-year-old daughter who was suffering from jaundice. “Before coming to us, she took her to a government hospital but wasn’t very happy with them due to the lack of medical attention. She was even asked to get the medicines from outside which were very costly. We not only provided her proper medication but also took care of her diet. Within a few weeks, her daughter fully recovered and regained immunity. She was so happy that to repay her debt of gratitude, she said, ‘I would like to come and clean the place daily without charging anything’. This touched our heart,” says Khera who works as a programme manager with a private firm.

To reach out to many more people, Khera keeps organising health checkup camps at slums areas and small colonies. The biggest inspiration for him was his grandfather who always believed that people should never struggle to get basic medication and healthcare which is everyone’s right. Khera is taking the same zeal forward. With a rise in the demand of affordable blood tests, Khera, in 2018, came up with a diagnostic facility for people to get blood tests done at a discounted price.

“Blood tests are very essential but cost a lot. So, I connected with a pathologist who agreed to do it at 50 percent less price. We procure all these medicines and other equipment in wholesale so it cuts down the cost and I also contribute a small portion from my salary in this every month. When our patient’s health gets better, they ask us if they can do something in return to help us in any way and that makes us feel that there is no greater gratification than this,” Khera shares.