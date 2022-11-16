THAP Makes Mental Healthcare Resources More Accessible & Affordable for Indians

In the post-pandemic world, there has been a significant increase in awareness of mental health care among Indians. A global scale pandemic and prolonged lockdown period have made them realize the importance of mental health for the overall well-being of an individual. In fact, as per a TOI report, both face-to-face consultations and online queries have witnessed a noticeable rise in post-pandemic India. In this scenario, THAP is on a mission to make mental health care more accessible and affordable for a larger population.

Despite people’s growing awareness about mental well-being, it is undeniable that India’s mental health care workforce is heavily understaffed. A report published by the World Economic Forum says that there are only 0.75 psychiatrists for every 100,000 patients in India, while the WHO predicts mental health conditions will cause approximately $1.03 trillion in economic losses between 2012-2030 globally. The Happiness Project, popularly known as THAP, is a one-of-its-kind Indian healthcare app that seeks to democratize mental healthcare resources and tools in the world’s second most populous nation.

Two individuals Natasha Sagar (CEO and Co-founder) and Tintisha Sagar (COO and Co-founder) laid the foundation of THAP to address the issue of deteriorating mental health in Indians. While many Indians today see therapy as an effective tool for maintaining their mental wellness, not everyone can afford therapy sessions. At the same time, access to quality and dependable mental wellness support is still a far-fetched dream for a large population, especially for India’s tier 2, tier 3, and rural populations. THAP brings mental healthcare resources and mental well-being tools to the hand of every Indian at an affordable price.

At THAP, users get an opportunity to schedule online therapy sessions with qualified therapists listed on its platform. Users can choose therapists based on their specific needs and attend therapy sessions discretely from the comfort of their homes. It also includes daily mental wellness workouts in the form of meditations and introspective activities that encourage self-discovery and mindfulness. THAP also provides users with the tools required for healthy emotional regulation.

Natasha Sagar says, “Looking at the need for reliable mental health care resources, THAP is dedicated to offering only the best-in-class services to its users. THAP provides the therapists with access to a set of interactive post-therapy homework that they may assign to users via the app to do in between the sessions. Moreover, users can share their journal entries with the therapist ahead of their session safely and conveniently via the app, allowing them to make better use of their therapy time.”

“At THAP, our focus is on creating a digital mental health management ecosystem where people can privately and affordably access mental health resources. It is designed to cater to all the wellness needs and goals a person may have in one place without being subjected to any social stigma or financial constraints,” she adds.

THAP has partnered with several colleges to spread awareness among the youth and has made therapy sessions more accessible. THAP’s efforts to make healthcare more accessible and affordable will help the nation to fill the gaps in this severely understaffed sector.

