The 2021-22 Global Choice Awards recognizes leading groups & professionals

The recognition in the Xel Research Global Choice Awards 2021 – 22 (Excellence & Leadership In Business/ Services ) spanned across diverse sectors including Banking & Finance, IT, Manufacturing, E-Commerce, Healthcare, Education, Textile, Design, Sports, Ayurveda & Arts & Culture, Agriculture, Business Consulting, exceptional Individual Professionals, Innovations etc.

1. Shopenzer ( Mr. Prakash & Mr. Pradeep Kumar ) – Global Excellence In E Commerce ( Online Shopping Portal )

2. Garima Mishra – Global Excellence & Leadership In Research & Influencer Of The Year

3. Srikanth Aravamuthan – Global Excellence & Leadership In Strategy & Analytics

4. Vinay Maloo ( Chairman – ENSO Group )- Most Admired Personality Of The Year

5. Sanjay Kumar Rai – Global Excellence & Leadership Information Technology

6. Expat Psychologist ( Founder – Taisia Slobodjaniuk ) Most Promising Mental Health Counselling Center

7. KNOVATIC FASTENER – Most Trusted Brand Of The Year ( Fasteners )

8. Dr. Harpawaan Kaur – Youth Women Icon Of The Year (Numerologist & Tarot Reader)

9. Amitava Mazumder – Global excellence & Leadership In Healthcare Industry

10. Dirty Clean ( Founder – Mr. Ryan Rodricks )- Most Promising Service Provider Of The Year

11. ENGGMECH - Leading Manufacturer Of LPG / Natural Gas - Products & Systems In India

12. GUS Education India LLP – Fastest Growing Company / Brand Of The Year

13. Aditya K Mehta ( Senior President & CFO- Orion Group ) – CFO Of The Year 2021-22

14. Vaibhav Maloo ( MD at ENSO Group ) – Youth Men Icon Of The Year 2021-22

15. Pranav Kumar ( Founder – Yoga Divine Soul ) – Youth Man Icon Of The Year ( Yoga & Fitness Expert

16. Sanjeev Kumar ( Founder & Global CEO – DTM Holdings UNITED KINGDOM – Outstanding & Remarkable Contribution To The Healthcare Sector.

17. QualiZeal ( Dallas ) - #1 Fastest-Growing Digital Quality Engineering Services Company

18. Stanadyne India Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence & Leadership In Fuel Pump Manufacturing

19. Kiasa International LLC ( USA ) – Most Innovative Security Lock System Company Of The Year

20. Dr. Chakradhar Maddela - Most Competent / Proficient & Coveted Doctor & Neonatologist Of The Year

21. Avtar Singh ( CSIO of Aluminium Business – Vedanta ) – Global Excellence & Leadership In Security Industry

22. Successive Technologies ( Founder & CEO – Mr. Siddharth Pandey ) – Global Excellence In Digital Transformation

23. Dr. Karthik Ramesh – Outstanding & Remarkable Contribution To IT / Banking / Healthcare & Finance Sector

24. Mintlime ( Founder – Rumi Borah ) – Best Creative Platform In India

25. Vajro ( Co-founder & CEO ) – Most Innovative Mobile Application Builder In E- Commerce

26. DHYEY SHETH ( VP – Sales & Marketing at Stayflexi ) - Global Excellence & Leadership In Sales & Marketing ( Hospitality & IT )

27. Salucro Healthcare Solutions – Most Trusted Payment Platform For Healthcare

28. Avriant Pvt. Ltd. - Most Promising IT Service Provider Of The Year

29. Rashmi S Rajashekar – Women Technology Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021-22

30. Dr. Milap Goud - Most Accomplished Drilling Fluids Professional

31. Vintz Plastics Ltd. - Most Promising Plastic Recycling Company Of The Year

32. Gautam Nath (Canada)- Outstanding & Remarkable Contribution To The Multicultural Marketing Sector In Canada

33. Musekiwa Moyo ( Zambia, East Africa ) – Outstanding IT Professional Achievement Of The Year

34. BODABAGS FASHION ( The Netherlands ) – Best Emerging International Brands of The Year

35. Zylux Venture Pvt. Ltd. - Fastest Growing Startup In Eyewear Industry (Spectacle Lenses) in India

36. Unique Software Development ( Tx,Dallas ) – Most Promising Software Development Company Of The Year

37. Satwinder Sagoo – Global Excellence & Leadership In Motivation

38 Newen Systems Pvt. Ltd. ( Co-founders – Mr. Nitin Sharma & Nitesh Bhutada )- Most Promising Company Of the Year

39. Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences Pvt. Ltd. – Global Excellence In Pharmaceutical Industry

40. Murali Kashaboina – Global Excellence & Leadership In Technology Innovation

41. Rahul Choudhary ( CEO & Board Member – Namaste laboratories LLC, USA ) – Global Excellence & Leadership In FMCG Industry

42. Daphne Soares ( UAE ) – Global Excellence In Business , NLP Coaching & Leadership

43. Brijendra Singh ( Vertical Head – Lupin ) – Outstanding & Remarkable Contribution To The Pharmaceutical Industry

44 Ortil Healthcare ( UAE ) - Best Emerging Complete Healthcare Service Provider Of The Year

45. Rakesh H. Dube - Healthcare Professional Achiever Of The Year

46. Bilal Awan ( Dublin ) - Outstanding Contribution, Excellence & Leadership (Mental Health & IT Security)

47. Anu Aggarwal ( UNHCR Ambassador – United Nations ) - Woman Entrepreneur Of The Year

48. Assem Mousa ( Egypt ) - International Icon Of The Year (Industrial Researcher & E-Commerce Expert)

49. Dr. Susanta Bhuniya( CEO – QPMC ) – Global excellence & Leadership In Training & Consultancy

R K Dhuria, Managing Director, Xel Research said “Our idea is to establish the award as recognition of the significant contribution made by corporate, professionals from different Startups, SMEs and other industry verticals to make a positive and beneficial impact in their community, society and the national & International level, at large. Through this award we want to encourage individuals and corporations to stand-up for the cause they care about.”

The Global Awards is a one-of-its-kind global awards ceremony; it witnesses some of the brilliant minds from across the land who took the oath to stand for a cause that would help to uplift the developing sections and empower them with basic fundamental rights. The platform enables individuals to showcase their experiences and journeys and inspire others to stand for a cause. Individuals and organizations get recognized for the enormous difference they have made to improve and empower the quality of life for everyone, through their initiatives.

