The 5 Best Protective Glasses For Shooting In 2022

Shooting safety glasses are an essential piece of equipment for any shooter, but there are many options on the market today, and it can be hard to know which are the best protective glasses for shooting in 2022, especially if you’re new to the sport. That’s why we’ve compiled this list of the five best protective glasses for shooting in 2022 – read on to find out more.

How Much Does Eye Protection Cost

Eye protection is a critical piece of safety gear for any shooter, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro. But with so many different options on the market, it can be tough to know which pair is right for you.

What Are Your Options

If you're looking for the best protective glasses for shooting, you have a few different options. You can choose from safety glasses, shooting glasses, or even sunglasses. Each option has its own benefits and drawbacks, so it's important to choose the right one for you.

Common Styles

There are a few common styles of protective glasses for shooting. The most popular style is the wraparound style, which offers protection from the sides as well as the front. Another common style is the shooting glasses with foam padding, which helps to protect your eyes from debris. There are also ear-level and chin-level protective glasses available.

We Recommend the Following Brands and Models

There are a lot of different factors to consider when choosing the best protective glasses for shooting. You need to think about the level of protection you need, the fit, the style, and of course, the price. With so many options on the market, it can be tough to know where to start.

Consider Buying a Prescription Pair

When looking for the best shooting glasses, it's important to consider buying a prescription pair. This will ensure that you have the clearest vision possible while shooting, and will help protect your eyes from any potential damage. Here are five of the best options on the market

1) Wiley X Shooting Sunglasses - These glasses offer protection against ultraviolet radiation, provide full UV400 protection, and come with an easy-to-adjust head strap.

2) Eye Dominator Sport Sunglasses - These polarised sunglasses are water resistant and lightweight so they won't be uncomfortable to wear during long shoots. They also feature scratch-resistant lenses that can be replaced when needed.

3) Oakley OO9102 Men's Clear Replacement Lens - One of the best parts about these shooting glasses is that they're interchangeable with other Oakley frames if desired. You'll also get protection from both UVA and UVB rays.

4) Hobson Large Frame Shooting Glasses - With these frames, you'll get 100% UVA/UVB protection as well as high levels of clarity thanks to their polycarbonate lens coating. The glasses are also very durable and lightweight, which makes them perfect for hunting or competitive shooting.

5) Utilikey Foldable Shooting Eyewear - The most affordable option on this list, these goggles come with protective eyepieces that will keep dust out of your eyes while still providing great coverage. The padded foam around the edges ensures a comfortable fit every time you put them on.

