2023 has seen the explosive return of meme coins. New currencies such as Pepe (PEPE) lead the meme coin revolution. Some more established coins, like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), are feeling the pressure to keep pace with the upstart newbies.

The best meme coins likely to deliver maximum returns in 2023 each have unique characteristics, with many of them providing increased levels of utility compared to past years. As meme coins enjoy a renaissance with growing numbers of investors, making them part of their diverse portfolios, this guide to the best meme coins for excellent returns in 2023 and beyond will help demystify the vast number of meme coins vying for attention.

The 8 best cryptos to buy now for maximum returns

1) Shiba Memu (SHMU)

2) Pepe (PEPE)

3) Dogecoin (DOGE)

4) AiDoge (AI)

5) Shiba Inu (SHIB)

6) Floki Inu (FLOKI)

7) Wojak (WOJAK)

8) Milady Meme Coin (LADY)

Best meme coins for maximum returns in 2023 – Analyzed and Reviewed

Crypto experts have scoured the Web3 market to discover the meme coins with the highest potential for maximum returns in 2023 and beyond. The meme coin hype has re-emerged since the turn of the year, with new upstarts joining established favorites.

The methodology for this guide looks into several critical components of meme coin demand, such as the popularity of the native meme, coin utility, and the price action of the token. Established tokens with low prices are likely to produce greater returns once they get back on track, while new meme coin tokens have the potential to deliver gains of more than 100x – the benchmark for all new meme coins to aim for to be ruled a success.

Each quality was analyzed when compiling this list of the best crypto meme coins to buy in 2023 for maximum profits.

1) Shiba Memu (SHMU) – A pioneering self-marketing AI-powered meme coin

Shiba Memu lies among the future generation of meme coins that, unlike several of its predecessors, deliver users and investors exceptional levels of utility. The platform harnesses cutting-edge AI technology to learn from effective marketing strategies and use the knowledge to market itself online. The automated protocol continues to optimize itself over time, driving ever-more impactful promotion strategies.

One of the key AI technologies Shiba Memu uses is Natural Language Processing (NLP), as it scours online platforms for any mention of Shiba Memu and uses sentiment analysis to understand investors’ feelings towards it. Users can interact with the NLP protocol to suggest platforms, forums, and social media sites to target for SHIBAMEMU tokens in reward.

Shiba Memu (SHMU) should attract a significant amount of attention thanks to cutting-edge AI technologies, which provide a level of utility that, while still limited compared to other crypto projects, exceeds that of its competitors. In addition, Shiba Memu is likely to seize on AI-driven trends that could significantly increase the value of SHMU over time.

The SHMU token begins the first round of its presale event at $0.011125. Every day during the eight week presale event, the price of SHMU will increase by $0.00025, which means investors will see the value of their investment blossom right from the start. Of course, investors who manage to purchase SHMU tokens early will see the most significant increase, a planned 119.33%!

Sitting at the apex of two growth industries, AI and blockchain, means that all eyes are on Shiba Memu and its ground-breaking self-marketing capability.

>>> You can find more information, including how to buy SHMU, here <<<

2) Pepe (PEPE) – Brand-new meme coin fueling the frenzy in 2023

Pepe (PEPE) is a new cryptocurrency that quickly went viral after its release in Q2 2023. This meme coin bears the name of the famous Pepe the Frog internet meme, the origins of which date back to the early 2000s. Since then, Pepe has become famed across various forums and internet websites.

Since launching in the second quarter of 2023, Pepe (PEPE) has skyrocketed to an overall market cap of almost $1 billion, making it one of the standout successes of 2023 so far. All predictions point to Pepe continuing to grow in popularity, with the coin now available on leading crypto exchanges, including Binance and Huobi.

The community stands as the epicenter of Pepe’s route to market, as the platform did not provide tokens to venture capitalists during the launch and gave control to the users. Pepe has been evolving due to its dedicated development team, which worked with an enthusiastic community of supporters. Thus, Pepe became one of the internet’s most popular memes.

3) Dogecoin (DOGE) – The most valuable crypto meme coin on the market today

Dogecoin (DOGE) launched its crypto meme coin in 2013 as a lighter response to the serious world of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Based on the popular Japanese Shiba Inu dog meme, Dogecoin inspired a devoted following, including influential figures like Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter.

Musk has been at the center of some of Dogecoin’s more recent successes, prompting a run on DOGE from investors after promoting the coin on Twitter. During his lengthy Twitter takeover, he also suggested that DOGE could become a viable alternative currency. Indeed, the impact of Musk’s backing of Dogecoin made it reach an unprecedented $50 billion market cap during the 2021 bull market.

In an attempt to increase the utility for coin holders, DOGE can now operate as a decentralized means of payment and is also a scalable alternative to the world’s most valuable crypto assets. The decentralized nature of Dogecoin means that no single person or entity can influence the platform’s ability to work, leading to full community governance.

Price surges attract widespread attention in the meme coin world, and Dogecoin continues to ride the wave of popularity that comes with one of the most compelling meme coin offerings on the market. This makes it one to watch during the long term, with a potential for significant returns in 2023 as the price remains low.

4) AIDoge (AI) – AI-generated meme coin

AIDoge (AI) is another meme coin embracing the opportunity presented by new AI technology. Unlike other meme coins, which come with ready-made memes, AIDoge users can create custom memes using the platform’s excellent AI engine. Users can provide a text description for what they want their meme to look like, and the AI algorithm will create a meme accordingly.

This unique approach has driven tremendous interest during the coin’s presale event. AIDoge looks not only to build utility into its native AI token but to place power back in the hands of token holders. In addition, by enabling users to create their own memes quickly, AIDoge provides a unique value proposition for lovers of meme culture.

AIDoge looks ready to become a force among digital currencies, sitting at the crossroads of several growth technologies, such as AI and blockchain. Because meme coins are currently riding a renewed wave of popularity, meme culture itself likely remains a mainstay of online existence for the long term.

This is excellent news for AIDoge and its growing legion of followers ready to embrace meme culture with thoroughly crafted memes and the inherently transparent framework of the AIDoge platform. The meme coin sector looks set for a lengthy period of growth, and AIDoge is superbly placed to take full advantage by delivering outstanding returns in 2023.

5) Shiba Inu (SHIB) – A market giant with diversifying ecosystem

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is still a relative newcomer to the crypto world. It takes its name from a Japanese breed of dog that inspired millions of online memes. It was launched during 2021’s bull market to great acclaim, and internet users from the early-2010s who remember the vast number of ‘Much Wow’ memes were among those to join the clamor for SHIB coins when they were released.

Like Dogecoin, SHIB is a decentralized token created to offer a more light-hearted approach to the blockchain than other projects. It quickly established its reputation as an excellent entry-level investment for newbies to Web3 and has continued to develop a utility that sets it apart among other meme coins.

For example, Shiba Inu’s unique approach has included the development of its own blockchain, a fork of Ethereum. This allows developers to use Shiba Inu’s chain to create custom decentralized applications (dApps), leading to an impressive number of DeFi services for the exclusive use of SHIB token holders.

Though SHIB remains a meme coin at heart, with the high-risk volatility attached to meme coins, its growing level of utility provides some insulation against the worst excesses of meme coin price fluctuations. This attracts more users to the platform, makes SHIB one of the top-15 crypto mainstays, and provides the coin with an exciting long-term future.

6) Floki Inu (FLOKI) – Educational decentralized meme coin ecosystem

Floki Inu (FLOKI) is another crypto meme coin that owes much of its popularity to Elon Musk – or, more accurately, his dog, Floki. While this has led to Floki Inu replicating other meme coins to gain support and momentum, Floki Inu is one of a growing number of meme coin providers that recognizes the need for some level of utility to thrive in the long term.

The platform’s “ Inuversity” is a pioneering blockchain-based education service that allows crypto investors to learn about the ongoing development of the blockchain and Web3 sector. This can reduce knowledge gaps that create uncertainty about the industry, hoping to lead to broader adoption of blockchain services throughout the business.

Far from simply being a fleeting meme coin, FLOKI was created to help to educate and grow the use of blockchain. While the branding is deliberately playful, this reflects the appetite among internet users for serious platforms that display a light-hearted touch. The result is much higher levels of engagement compared to less excitingly marketed alternative sites.

FLOKI has gained some big-name partnerships in the sporting world, sponsoring Serie A champions Napoli and World Heavyweight Champion boxer Tyson Fury. This big-name backing, along with the growing number of use cases for FLOKI holders, looks set to increase the coin’s popularity significantly this year and beyond.

7) Wojak (WOJAK) – Internet character gets meme coin treatment

Wojak (WOJAK) is an increasingly popular meme coin that has gone viral across the internet in recent months after being launched around the same time as PEPE. Taking one of the most trending internet memes of the past few years, WOJACK has been given the meme coin treatment to make the most of this popularity and drive users to Web3.

Wojak is based on the slightly depressed-looking bald man, “Wojak,” who has become a sensation across internet forums in recent years. With countless appearances on forums and social media platforms, the Wojak meme has now gravitated to the blockchain, with users able to speculate based on the cultural value and massive recognition of the meme.

While many have dismissed WOJAK as another frivolous internet meme-inspired crypto token that lacks utility, there’s no denying that it has built up an impressive support base in a short space of time, leading to the value skyrocketing more than 10x in a short space of time.

Whether WOJAK has long-term staying power remains up for debate. However, its community-led status and fully decentralized nature give WOJAK more than a fighting chance of not only sticking around but delivering excellent returns to investors in 2023 as it grows in popularity.

8) Milday Meme Coin (LADY) – NFT collection-inspired meme coin

The Milady Meme coin is a new coin based on the popular Milady NFT collection, which has become a popular profile picture across social media networks. Many high-profile influencers, including co-founder of Three Arrows Capital, Zhu Su, have used a Milady NFT on their social network profiles, driving enormous interest in the meme.

Although not an official affiliate of the Milday NFT collection, the LADY token has embraced this popularity to generate significant online momentum, resulting in 100x returns just days after the coin launched. This has led to some questioning who was behind the launch and whether they had ready capital to inject into the market.

The LADY coin is one of the most liquid meme coins currently on the market, making it a genuine means of short-term speculation. As a result, anyone looking to make good profits fast based on a coin’s recent price action can use coins like LADY to achieve these aims.

With the Milday NFT collection continuing to remain popular among a vast number of highly-influential social media personalities, the associated benefits for the LADY meme coin are readily apparent. Thanks to the high liquidity, the high-stakes, high-return nature of the currency make this a hugely compelling option for investors seeking to maximize returns on a meme coin in 2023.

Other aspects to consider when investing in cryptocurrency

Investing in all asset classes, digital or not, comes with inherently attached risk. However, this risk can be minimized by considering several aspects before investing. These include:

Budget

Crypto investors often use the ‘barbell’ strategy. This strategy allocates a higher percentage of wealth to more established digital currencies, such as Bitcoin than to higher-risk new projects, such as meme coins.

While meme coins often explode in value in a short period, sometimes reaching 100x returns in extraordinarily short periods, the flip side is that they can fall by 90 to 95% in a matter of days or weeks. It is essential to consider allowing for any loss before investing; all potential investors should only invest what they can afford to lose.

Risk tolerance

Meme coins rate as high-risk assets within crypto markets. They are inherently volatile due to their characteristics which are often limited to being based on a popular internet meme.

Investors should consider buying meme coins when they are low in price rather than during peaks. Some meme coins in this list could generate substantial returns for investors when purchased during market lows. However, this is not guaranteed.

Token use case

Meme coins are famed for lacking utility, and use-case is often a driver for coin value appreciation. Some meme coin developers are beginning to understand the need for some level of utility, and the projects mentioned above are ticking this box — giving long-term coin holders some assurance that the meme coin has some staying power.

Investors should consider the level of utility attached to a coin and assess its real-world use case and impact before committing their funds.

What is the best meme coin to buy in 2023 for maximum returns?

For investors seeking maximum returns, after assessing and reviewing all the meme coins on this list, we consider Shiba Memu (SHMU) the best meme coin to buy in 2023. By delivering cutting-edge AI protocols, the autonomous marketing capability of Shiba Memu is unique and unprecedented.

In addition, investors should see a genuine rapid increase in token value because of the innovative presale price structure mentioned in the coin description above. The whole package makes Shiba Memu a terrific option for meme coin fans seeking significant returns in 2023.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.