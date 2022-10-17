Founded by Mazeed Shaik and headquartered in London, UK, with an operations team based in Singapore, AGA Group manufactures advertising machines and advertises for global companies in Asia Pacific and Europe. The Indian market was primarily driven by proximity to the market and cost reduction.

As a leading company in the global advertising market, AGA has also grown to become one of the top three advertising machine manufacturers in the UK and has changed the landscape of the global advertising industry.

According to Mazeed Shaik, the current CEO of THE A.G.A. GROUP LIMITED (AGA), AGA will increase its investment in the Southeast Asian market this year to help more people get employed. AGA's current investment and agency franchising in the Indian market has greatly exceeded expectations and is reported to create over 100,000 new jobs in the Indian market, demonstrating a tremendous job creation capability and a current market outlook worth looking forward to.

"Maybe life can be as good as before, maybe we have a family-like job again." Two AGA agents recalled to reporters the expectations of Indians at the time." It will be the best job ever."

To thank the support of Indian users, THE A.G.A. Group Ltd. (AGA) decided to donate $2 million in supplies to India recently for charity, which include clothing, masks, food and other daily necessities.

According to Mazeed Shaik, THE A.G.A. GROUP LIMITED (AGA) will not donate through any local charity organizations in India, the whole process will be distributed directly by AGA agents and all donation processes will be open and transparent. THE A.G.A. GROUP LIMITED (AGA), as a world-renowned technology company and the UK THE A.G.A. GROUP LIMITED (AGA), as a world-renowned technology company and the largest advertising machine manufacturer and operator in the United Kingdom, has been giving back to the community in addition to its own success. THE A.G.A. GROUP LIMITED (AGA)'s Internet advertising machine model has not only helped millions of companies to place advertisements at low cost, but also helped countless advertising machine agents to achieve rapid wealth growth. THE A.G.A. GROUP LIMITED ( AGA) hopes that every agent is a spark that knows how to warm the people around them and give back to the society while earning wealth.

Company: THE A.G.A. GROUP LIMITED

English Company number: 02315532

Company contacts: Mr Mark Thomas Lethbridge

E-mail: official@aga

Website: https://aga.best

Tel: 44-7936258123

City: 69 Wilson Street, London, EC2A 2BB

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.