The advertising and communications jury for the Acko Drive Awards receives an overwhelming response

The maiden edition of the prestigious Acko Drive Awards brought many firsts to the Indian automotive industry. After multiple rounds of rigorous scrutiny and analysis by a highly qualified jury, the awards recognised the very best in the automotive industry – the products, the people behind them, and even the advertising campaigns for the way in which they were planned and executed. After all, convincing the consumer and engaging with the right audience can be a big factor for product success and is possible only if your messaging and communication is on point.

In what came as another first, even as the Acko Drive Awards selected the car and bike of the year, for both regular and premium segments, they also ran a special category for advertising and communications. The response was overwhelming as more than 57 entries were received across the categories. The awards truly recognised ‘The One That Matters (TOTM)’ across five main categories for manufacturers of both four and two wheelers. These included Best Integrated Campaign, Best Social Media Campaign, Best Creative Film, Best PR and Communication Team Brand Ambassador.

In fact, the jury round had to be spread across two days to give everyone a fair chance and select the most deserving candidate as the winner. This is a very good award show. Like it says, ‘The One That Matters’. Especially in this category, it is a benchmark of excellence,” said Ajay Gahlaut, former Creative Head of Dentsu India, who formed part of the jury.

The jury

The eminent jury for the Advertising and Communications round of Acko Drive Awards 2023 included Ajay Gahlaut, former Creative Head of Dentsu India, Nandini Dias, Ex-CEO, Lodestar, Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Chief Creative Officer, Acko Tech and Vice Chairman - World Car Awards, Yogendra Pratap, Editor, Auto Today, Anita Sharma, Marketing and PR Veteran and Nikhil Chawla, Tech and Auto Expert.

In the first round, teams had to present their entries across categories – this round was held virtually. Next, the shortlisted candidates met with the jury in person and presented their cases. And, the jury was visibly impressed with the talent. “Some of the things are industry first and I am very surprised that so much industry-first stuff is still happening in the advertising and communications space,” said Pratap.

Added Sharma: “I see that a lot of innovation is being made these days on social media and digital platforms.” The Advertising and Communications round brought big wins for Citroen, Ather, VW, TVS, Bajaj.

The main awards

The awards evening was hosted by Acko Drive Editor-in-Chief Siddharth Vinayak Patankar and actor Gul Panag on March 29, 2023 in New Delhi and saw all the big names from the auto industry in attendance. The winners of the 2023 Acko Drive Car Of The Year and 2023 Acko Drive Bike Of The Year awards were Skoda Slavia in the compact sedan category and the Vida V1 electric scooter from Hero. In the premium car and bike category, the Ducati DesertX and the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ emerged as the winners.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.