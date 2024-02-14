The Best Cheap Password Managers

If you are looking for a password manager that can help you store and manage your passwords securely, without breaking the bank, you are in luck. There are many password managers that offer great features and functionality at a low or even no cost. This list has been prepared by the GoToAndLearn.com agency. In this article, let’s discuss the top 10 cheapest password managers of 2024, based on their features, performance, and user reviews. Let’s also answer some frequently asked questions about password managers and how to choose the best one for your needs.

Top 10 Cheapest Password Managers 2024:

$0-$1,66 plans

Passwarden

Passwarden is a cloud-based password manager that offers a simple and intuitive interface, strong encryption, and cross-platform compatibility. You can store and sync your passwords, credit cards, notes, and documents across your devices, and access them from any browser. Passwarden also supports biometric authentication, autofill, and secure sharing. You can get a free account with up to 7 days access, or upgrade to a premium account for $1.66 per month or $199,99 lifetime, which gives you unlimited storage and access to other security features like data breach monitoring and useful dashboards.

Pros:

Value for money and excellent features

Easy to use and set up

Supports multiple platforms and browsers

Offers biometric authentication and autofill

Allows secure sharing and data breach monitoring

Has a generous free 7 days plan and a cheap premium plan

Support offline access

Cons:

Rare updates

$0-$2,5-$3,25-$4,99 plans

LogmeOnce is a feature-rich password manager that boasts a variety of authentication methods, including fingerprint, face, voice, and PIN. You can store and sync your passwords, personal data, files, and photos across your devices, and access them from any browser or app. LogmeOnce also offers password generator, password strength report, password changer, autofill, secure sharing, emergency access, and identity protection. You can use LogmeOnce for free with up to 15 passwords, or upgrade to a premium plan for $1 per month or $12 per year, which gives you unlimited passwords and more features like VPN, dark web monitoring, and anti-theft.

Pros:

Supports multiple authentication methods and platforms

Offers password generator, password strength report, and password changer

Allows secure sharing, emergency access, and identity protection

Has a free plan and a cheap premium plan

Cons:

Has a cluttered and confusing interface

Has some bugs and glitches

Does not import from other password managers

3. Psono

$0-$2,5-$3,5 plans

Psono

Psono is an open-source password manager that prioritizes security and privacy. You can store and sync your passwords, files, notes, and bookmarks across your devices, and access them from any browser or app. Psono uses end-to-end encryption, zero-knowledge architecture, and two-factor authentication to protect your data. Psono also supports password generator, password strength report, autofill, and secure sharing. You can use Psono for free with up to 1 GB of storage, or upgrade to a premium plan for $1.5 per month or $15 per year, which gives you 10 GB of storage and more features like offline access, backup, and recovery.

Pros:

Open-source and transparent

Uses end-to-end encryption, zero-knowledge architecture, and two-factor authentication

Supports password generator, password strength report, and autofill

Allows secure sharing and backup

Has a free plan and a cheap premium plan

Cons:

Has a limited and outdated interface

Does not support biometric authentication or password changer

Does not import from other password managers

Strongbox is a password manager that is compatible with KeePass, a popular open-source password manager. You can store and sync your passwords, files, notes, and custom fields across your devices, and access them from any browser or app. Strongbox uses AES-256 encryption, PBKDF2 key derivation, and HMAC-SHA256 authentication to secure your data. Strongbox also supports password generator, password strength report, autofill, and secure sharing. You can use Strongbox for free with up to 15 items, or upgrade to a pro plan for $1.99 per month or $19.99 per year, which gives you unlimited items and more features like biometric authentication, offline access, and backup.

Pros:

Compatible with KeePass and other password managers

Uses AES-256 encryption, PBKDF2 key derivation, and HMAC-SHA256 authentication

Supports password generator, password strength report, and autofill

Allows secure sharing and backup

Has a free plan and a cheap pro plan

Cons:

Has a complex and technical interface

Does not support password changer or identity protection

Does not import from browsers

5. Avira Password Manager

Avira Password Manager

Avira Password Manager is a password manager that is part of the Avira security suite. You can store and sync your passwords, credit cards, notes, and addresses across your devices, and access them from any browser or app. Avira Password Manager uses AES-256 encryption and two-factor authentication to protect your data. Avira Password Manager also supports password generator, password strength report, password changer, autofill, and secure sharing. You can use Avira Password Manager for free with unlimited passwords, or upgrade to a pro plan for $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year, which gives you more features like dark web monitoring, emergency access, and priority support.

Pros:

Part of the Avira security suite

Uses AES-256 encryption and two-factor authentication

Supports password generator, password strength report, password changer, and autofill

Allows secure sharing and emergency access

Has a free plan and a cheap pro plan

Cons:

Does not support biometric authentication or offline access

Does not import from other password managers

Has some compatibility issues with some browsers and apps

Sticky Password is a password manager that is created by the same team behind AVG antivirus. You can store and sync your passwords, credit cards, notes, and identities across your devices, and access them from any browser or app. Sticky Password uses AES-256 encryption, zero-knowledge architecture, and two-factor authentication to protect your data. Sticky Password also supports password generator, password strength report, autofill, and secure sharing. You can use Sticky Password for free with unlimited passwords, or upgrade to a premium plan for $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year, which gives you more features like cloud sync, cloud backup, and priority support.

Pros:

Created by the same team behind AVG antivirus

Uses AES-256 encryption, zero-knowledge architecture, and two-factor authentication

Supports password generator, password strength report, and autofill

Allows secure sharing and cloud backup

Has a free plan and a cheap premium plan

Cons:

Does not support biometric authentication or password changer

Does not import from other password managers

Has some bugs and performance issues

7. Ironvest

Ironvest is a password manager that is designed for small businesses and teams. You can store and sync your passwords, files, notes, and custom fields across your devices, and access them from any browser or app. Ironvest uses end-to-end encryption, zero-knowledge architecture, and two-factor authentication to protect your data. Ironvest also supports password generator, password strength report, autofill, and secure sharing. You can use Ironvest for free with up to 10 users and 100 items, or upgrade to a premium plan for $3 per user per month or $30 per user per year, which gives you unlimited items and more features like audit logs, activity reports, and custom roles.

Pros:

Designed for small businesses and teams

Uses end-to-end encryption, zero-knowledge architecture, and two-factor authentication

Supports password generator, password strength report, and autofill

Allows secure sharing and audit logs

Has a free plan and a cheap premium plan

Cons:

Does not support biometric authentication or password changer

Does not import from browsers or other password managers

Has a limited and basic interface

Free

8. Google Password Manager

Google Password Manager is a password manager that is integrated with your Google account. You can store and sync your passwords, credit cards, and addresses across your devices, and access them from any browser or app that supports Google sign-in. Google Password Manager uses AES-128 encryption and two-factor authentication to protect your data. Google Password Manager also supports password generator, password strength report, password changer, and autofill. You can use Google Password Manager for free with unlimited passwords, but you need to have a Google account and trust Google with your data.

Pros:

Integrated with your Google account

Uses AES-128 encryption and two-factor authentication

Supports password generator, password strength report, password changer, and autofill

Free and unlimited

Cons:

Does not support biometric authentication or offline access

Does not import from other password managers

Requires a Google account and trust Google with your data

Apple Keychain is a password manager that is integrated with your Apple devices. You can store and sync your passwords, credit cards, and personal information across your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, and access them from any browser or app that supports Apple sign-in. Apple Keychain uses AES-256 encryption and two-factor authentication to protect your data. Apple Keychain also supports password generator, password strength report, password changer, and autofill. You can use Apple Keychain for free with unlimited passwords, but you need to have an Apple device and an iCloud account.

Pros:

Integrated with your Apple devices

Uses AES-256 encryption and two-factor authentication

Supports password generator, password strength report, password changer, and autofill

Free and unlimited

Cons:

Does not support biometric authentication or offline access

Does not import from other password managers

Requires an Apple device and an iCloud account

10. KeePass

KeePass is a password manager that is open-source and offline. You can store your passwords, files, notes, and custom fields in a local database file, and access them from any device that supports KeePass. KeePass uses AES-256 encryption, PBKDF2 key derivation, and HMAC-SHA256 authentication to protect your data. KeePass also supports password generator, password strength report, autofill, and secure sharing. You can use KeePass for free with unlimited passwords, but you need to manually sync and backup your database file.

Pros:

Open-source and offline

Uses AES-256 encryption, PBKDF2 key derivation, and HMAC-SHA256 authentication

Supports password generator, password strength report, and autofill

Allows secure sharing and backup

Free and unlimited

Cons:

Does not support biometric authentication or password changer

Does not import from browsers or other password managers

Requires manual sync and backup of your database file

FAQ:

What is the easiest free password manager to use?

The easiest free password manager to use depends on your personal preference and needs, but here are some of the factors that can make a password manager easy to use:

A simple and intuitive interface that guides you through the setup and usage

A cross-platform compatibility that allows you to access your passwords from any device and browser

A biometric authentication that lets you unlock your password manager with your fingerprint, face, or voice

An autofill feature that automatically fills in your login details on websites and apps

A password changer feature that automatically updates your passwords on supported sites

Based on these criteria, some of the easiest free password managers to use are:

Passwarden: It has a simple and intuitive interface, supports multiple platforms and browsers, offers biometric authentication and autofill, but does not have a password changer feature.

LogmeOnce: It supports multiple authentication methods and platforms, offers password generator, password strength report, password changer, and autofill, but has a cluttered and confusing interface.

Psono: It uses end-to-end encryption, zero-knowledge architecture, and two-factor authentication, supports password generator, password strength report, and autofill, but has a limited and outdated interface.

Are free password managers worth it?

Free password managers are worth it if you want to improve your online security and convenience, without spending any money. Free password managers can help you:

Create and store strong and unique passwords for each of your online accounts

Protect your passwords from hackers, phishing, and data breaches

Sync your passwords across your devices and browsers

Autofill your login details on websites and apps

Share your passwords securely with your trusted contacts

However, free password managers also have some limitations and risks, such as:

Limited storage space, features, and support

Potential privacy issues and data leaks

Dependency on the internet connection and the service provider

Compatibility issues with some websites and apps

Therefore, free password managers are worth it if you are willing to accept these trade-offs, or if you only need a basic password management solution. If you want more advanced features, functionality, and security, you may want to consider upgrading to a premium password manager.

Does Google have a free password manager?

Yes, Google has a free password manager that is integrated with your Google account. You can store and sync your passwords, credit cards, and addresses across your devices, and access them from any browser or app that supports Google sign-in. Google Password Manager uses AES-128 encryption and two-factor authentication to protect your data. Google Password Manager also supports password generator, password strength report, password changer, and autofill.

However, Google Password Manager also has some drawbacks, such as:

It does not support biometric authentication or offline access

It does not import from other password managers

It requires a Google account and trust Google with your data

Therefore, Google Password Manager is a convenient and free option if you are already using Google services and products, and if you are comfortable with Google’s privacy policies and practices. If you want more control and security over your passwords, you may want to look for other alternatives.

