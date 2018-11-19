The best hair colour codes for your big day!

Come November, and you know the festive period is slowly making way to welcome a spate of big fat Indian weddings. This year – it was Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who officially kicked off the wedding season, with their gorgeous nuptial celebrations in Lake Como, Italy. If you’re a bride-to-be, their happy, glowing wedding photos must be an inspiration for sure.

When we talk weddings, a makeover is a must. Brides, consider a mane makeover that will make you look even more stunning on your big day. Bridesmaids, you too have reason to cheer as Garnier Colour Naturals brings you stunning shades of brown that will add to your personality and give you a whole new look. The best part? You don’t even have to book a salon appointment, because the Garnier Colour Naturals’ DIY kit is the easiest crème hair colour available in the market.

We understand that your wedding is the most important day of your life. For many brides, it is a moment they have been planning for their whole lives, constantly browsing the internet for inspiration. From what you will wear, to how you will do your makeup – everything has to be perfect. In addition, when it comes to your hair – there are two things to consider – your hairstyle and your hair colour. While brides are getting the perfect hair makeover, bridesmaids also have the chance to have fun at their friend’s or sister’s wedding and look top notch and shine at all the events. Bridesmaids can also go for the same hair colour as the bride to make her feel special and show how strong their bond is.

Still wondering if you should take the plunge or not? Let us help you decide.

Darkest Brown for the traditional bride

Sometimes, deep-toned colours suit traditional attires the best. Mostly, Indian brides tie their hair back into a bun on their D-Day, and the darkest brown shade from Garnier Colour Naturals accentuates her overall look. If a traditional, red Benarasi sari, or a red lehenga with intricate details is what’s on your mind, then this is the best colour by far. Newlywed Alankrita Sharma shares, “I was categorically told by my mother and mother-in-law to not go for an outlandish hair colour for the wedding day. They were skeptical if my hair colour would match my pre-wedding, wedding and post-wedding function dresses. When I took this shade to them, because I really wanted to colour my hair, they agreed, As a colour, is closest to our natural shade.”

Caramel Brown for the modern bride

This would be the best hair colour for brides who are interested in experimenting so that they stand out and shine on their big day. This caramel brown hair colour is going to pick your mane game up and how! Imagine the stunning colour with your cocktail gown—stunning, isn’t it? For bridesmaids, too, caramel brown is a fabulous colour. Caramel will look great if you are planning a day wedding like Anand Karaj - the traditional Sikh marriage ceremony. Think of a baby pink lehenga to go with your caramel brown hair, or even a maroon patiala salwaar kameez with gold thread work for one of your pre-wedding functions. Caramel brown also goes well with semi-traditional outfits such as dhoti pants and crop tops.

Light Brown for the elegant bride

This shade is one of the best and safest shades to go for while colouring your hair for your wedding. It is often advised by hair stylists and experts that one should pick two to three shades lighter than the current natural hair colour shade. Well, this is exactly the colour they are talking about. It goes well with all kinds of wedding dresses, especially white wedding gowns. At Christian weddings, your hair does a lot of talking as you wear minimum jewellery, and follow the motto: ‘beauty lies in subtlety’. Garnier Colour Natural’s light brown will surely make you feel like a princess as you walk down the aisle and grab everyone’s attention.

Brown for the romantic bride

On your wedding day, all eyes will be on you—and your hair! To make sure your wedding-day hair colour has a little extra warmth, sparkle, and shine, choose Garnier Colour Natural’s brown without a doubt. It will add the perfect depth to your hair and help bring out the best out of you. A bride dressed for her wedding in a gold-border sari will look fabulous in this shade of brown. As far as bridesmaids go, this shade is the closest to the colour of henna that you may apply at your friends mehendi ceremony, and thus a must for weddings.

TOP TIP

Get your hair coloured a week before the wedding. This will reduce the risk of your original hair colour growing back and showing up at the roots, otherwise known as demarcation. A treatment before the wedding will also help tame any damage to coloured locks and keep your hair glossy, soft, and picture-perfect.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 15:29 IST