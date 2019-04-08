The best mid-range smartphones in the market today

With more and more features being packed into not just the high-range, but the mid- and low-range smartphones as well, here’s a low-down on the features that are the most sought after, and three phones that might catch your fancy because of them.

Screen size: The buzzword in the market nowadays is ‘bezel-less’. In a bid to increase the viewing real estate available on a phone’s display, OPPO spearheaded an iconic waterdrop design last year, and phones like the Samsung Galaxy A50, OnePlus 6T and Nokia 7.1 caught on. But in another twist to the tale, phones like the OPPO F11 Pro have gone ahead and removed the waterdrop entirely, clearing up the entire front face of the phone and making for a more immersive content consumption experience, in a widescreen 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The OPPO F11 Pro now houses the lens in a rising camera housed inside the phone’s body. ( OPPO )

Front-facing camera: The aforementioned waterdrop used to house the front-facing camera lens. So what happened to that lens now that the waterdrop is gone? The OPPO F11 Pro now houses the lens in a rising camera housed inside the phone’s body. The added advantage of the OPPO F11 Pro’s rising camera is that it lines up perfectly at the vertical centre of the phone, making it easier to adjust the selfie angle. In terms of specs, the Samsung Galaxy A50 has a 25-megapixel f/2.0 camera and the OPPO F11 Pro has a 16-megapixel f/2.0 camera.

Rear camera: Having two lenses for the rear camera became standard fare from 2017. However, 2019 is seeing an additional lens at the back. The Samsung Galaxy A50 has a 25-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and the third, a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The Nokia 7.1 has a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The whopper here, though, is the OPPO F11 Pro, which has a massive 48-megapixel primary sensor with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Such a large sensor will enable photos to hold out even in low light.

The OPPO F11 Pro has 4000 mAh of battery juice, which is enough for your non-stop gaming sessions. ( OPPO )

Memory: 6 GB of RAM has become common even in the medium price-range segment. The internal ROM on the OPPO F11 Pro and Nokia 7.1 is 64 GB variants, as does the Samsung Galaxy A50. All three phones allow users to expand their internal memory.

Battery: 4000 mAh of juice is enough to last any idle-browsing, selfie-taking millennial for a day, and then some. The OPPO F11 Pro has that much power, while the OnePlus 6T is slightly less at 3700 mAh.

It’s clearly difficult for one phone to edge out the others. However, the OPPO F11 Pro, with its 48+5 MP rear camera setup and its funky, rising front-facing camera, should be a clear choice for those looking for the best-looking photos, especially those taken at night.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 15:00 IST