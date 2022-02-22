The Best Online Casinos in the world for Real Money Games in 2022

Whether you're new or a long-time veteran of online gambling, it certainly pays to know which are the best online casinos in the world.

Online gambling continues to go from strength to strength, with new online casinos arriving more frequently than Taylor Swift writes songs about her exes.

With that being said, do you really want to be caught out at a scrupulous establishment that might not be playing by the rules?

Of course you don't; that's why you're here. We're going to show the best online casinos around, and we're going to tell you exactly why they're fantastic.

Let's not waste any more time.

The Best Online Casinos in the World

1. Ignition - Best Online Casino Overall

Ignition

Pros:

$3,000 welcome dual bonus

No HUD software

Exceptional poker component

Quick withdrawals

Lowest wagering requirements

Cons:

$100 fee for check withdrawal

Number one on the list is none other than Ignition, an exceptional online casino that offers a top-tier poker experience and an excellent game library that caters to gamblers of all stripes.

Game Library: 4.7/5

The main draw to Ignition is its excellent poker offering. There are a wealth of ongoing tournaments to get into for players of all levels.

Beginners, in particular, will be encouraged by Ignition's flagship no HUD software policy. This prevents players from being profiled and tracked, and potentially exploited by sharks looking to bleed novices dry.

While poker is the main event, that doesn't mean Ignition lacks elsewhere. There are 120 games to get into, which is a little on the modest side - but they are varied enough to keep most gamblers happy.

Slots, roulette, blackjack, even keno - they're all here at Ignition.

Bonuses: 5/5

New players can enjoy a $3,000 dual bonus across both the poker and casino components, although this is $1,000 less if you choose to deposit using a fiat currency.

The wagering requirements are at x25, which is amongst the most generous in the industry. Look, we'll be honest - casino bonuses should never be considered free cash.

At best, you should look at it as a way to juice up your balance to explore different casino games.

That being said, with some of luck and patience, it is possible to turn a casino bonus into withdrawable funds, and it's a lot more likely at somewhere like Ignition with lower requirements.

Design: 4.5/5

Ignition's design is sleek and easy on the eyes. The trademark logo of dice on fire definitely is one of the cooler-looking themes out there for online casino sites.

At times, the home page can be a little overwhelming, but most players will be able to find what they are looking for within just a few clicks.

If we had one request, it would be a search function. The small quality of life features like this can make all the difference for some.

Banking: 4.4/5

Both crypto and fiat currency users are catered for at Ignition, although not necessarily with the widest of variety.

Still, there are enough options here to make it accessible for most users without causing too many issues.

There is a hefty fee for check by courier withdrawals - $100, to be exact. But if you're really still using that option with so many other varieties available - that's on you.

2. Red Dog - Best Design

Red Dog

Pros:

255% bonus + 35 free spins

No payout fees

Sleek design

13 live casino games

Cons:

Relative newcomer

Wagging its tail at number two, it's Red Dog Casino, presenting a modern and sleek design combined with a solid game library. These features make it one of the top online casinos available already, despite being a relative newcomer to the world of online gambling.

Game Library: 4.5/5

There are just over 150 games to get your paws on at Red Dog, including baccarat and keno, as well as the classics like online slots and blackjack.

For those of you who prefer some well-dressed company for your online gambling marathons, Red Dog also provides 13 different live games.

The bottom line is that there's plenty of diversity in Red Dog's library, so everyone should feel catered for.

Bonuses: 4/5

Compared to other casinos on this list, there isn't much of a bonus section here to speak of. At the time of writing, there are only three offers available, but to be fair, they are decent.

New users can get a 255% bonus along with 35 free spins. The exact slot games that carry this bonus change depending on the time of year. At Christmas, it might be a Santa-themed slot, for Valentine’s, something to do with Cupid, etc. You get the picture.

We'd like to see a commitment to more bonuses and promotions in the future, just to solidify Red Dog's place amongst the top online casinos.

Design: 5/5

Red Dog is one of the nicer-looking online casinos around. Its modern and minimalist design scheme means it’s easy to browse and doesn't suffer from some of the same issues more dated casinos do, such as a crowded interface and strange on-page composition.

You can also expect the same functionality from its mobile offering, making portable gambling more accessible than ever.

Banking: 4.4/5

There are absolutely no fees for any payment methods at Red Dog. But sadly, that's probably because there aren't many methods, to begin with.

Still, no fees can only be a good thing. Plus, both crypto and fiat currency users are catered for.

It's a mixed bag, really; we'd like to see more methods - but we appreciate the tools available are efficient and don't sting you with any unnecessary charges.

3. Bovada - Best Online Casino for Live Dealer Games

Bovada

Pros:

$3,750 Bitcoin bonus

A broad range of jackpot games

Established brand

34 live casino games

Cons:

15.9% credit card deposit fee

At number three is Bovada, a well-established brand in the world of real money online casinos that boasts a healthy $2,500 Bitcoin bonus and a broad range of live games.

Game Library: 4/5

There are around 200 games to choose from at Bovada, including 12 poker variants and even seven different types of bingo, if that's your thing.

The main highlight is the range of live dealer games available = 34, to be exact - making it one of the premier destinations for live Vegas-style action.

We also enjoyed the number of jackpot games available, with healthy pots available in both blackjack and slots for anyone hunting big payouts for small stakes.

Bonuses: 4.5/5

Most of Bovada's bonuses are sportsbook-centric, but they do have some tasty offerings on their online casino site, too.

The pick of the bunch is the $2,500 Bitcoin bonus, ($2,000 if you use fiat currency), which is subject to x25 wagering requirements.

As we mentioned before, x25 wagering is on the relatively low side for casino bonuses. But even if you can't get it cashed out, it's a lovely way to pad your balance and try out what Bovada has to offer.

Design 4/5

Bovada's design is fine, if a little uninspiring. We do appreciate cleaner and simpler layouts, especially if the alternative is a half-baked theme that clutters up half the page with strange graphic design choices.

Luckily, Bovada suffers from no such issue. It's also responsive and easy to browse, with all main casino games signposted clearly for the user’s convenience.

Banking: 3.9/5

There's a healthy mix of both fiat and cryptocurrency banking methods available at Bovada, including BTC, ETH, credit card, and more.

The good news? Most crypto transactions process quickly and with no headaches.

The bad news? If you deposit more than once via credit card, you're subject to a pretty huge 15.9% fee. Not great.

4. BetOnline - Best Online Casino for Bonuses

Pros:

Casino deposit bonus of 100% up to $1,000

Sportsbook welcome bonus of 50% up to $1,000

Great range of promos for existing players

350+ strong game library

19 payment methods

Cons:

7.5% deposit fee

Design a bit bland

In at number four is BetOnline, boasting a huge number of payment methods to fund your account with and excellent bonuses for casino users.

Game Library: 4/5

350+ casino games is nothing to sniff at and makes BetOnline's casino library the second biggest on this list. Within that library, you can find 10 live games, 17 variants of blackjack, and a whopping 30 different poker types.

If you get bored of the casino, BetOnline also offers a fully-fledged sportsbook and racebook. It's undoubtedly one of the more comprehensive online gambling sites around.

Bonuses: 4/5

BetOnline features one of the more robust offerings of bonuses and promotions available at real money online casinos.

There are no fewer than nine bonuses and promos available at the time of writing, including a $3,000 welcome bonus split across the first three deposits.

Our favorite bonus is the 10% weekly casino rebate, where all of your losses are refunded up to 10% (with the exclusion of live dealer games). Even when you're losing, you're winning - kind of.

Design: 3.9/5

The recent re-design has made BetOnline a lot more visually appealing and easily accessible. Whereas before everything was squashed and smaller, the new update has made the categories easier to locate.

The site runs more smoothly, too. We just wish a bit more imagination went into the casino design. The sportsbook looks a lot better and doesn't suffer from such an overly busy front page.

Still, perhaps that's the price you pay for having such a robust library.

Banking: 4.5/5

There's not much to say here other than 19 payment methods is not a typo. It makes you wonder why other online casino sites aren't offering as much choice when you see what can be included here.

There are downsides, too, though. Those nasty fees are back again, and you guessed it - it's for credit card deposits again.

7.5% isn't as high as some competitors, but it's still a baffling amount to charge, considering some casinos levy nothing at all for exactly the same payment method.

5. BitStarz - Best Online Casino for Cryptocurrency Users

Pros:

3,000+ online casino games

Exclusive crypto-titles

Award-winning casino

Cons:

Only for crypto users

No dedicated mobile app

Limited banking options

Last but definitely not least is Bitstarz, a crypto-exclusive delight that's won awards for its excellence, and boasts one of the most extensive casino libraries we've seen.

Game Library: 4/5

Yeah, we weren't kidding about those 3,000 (plus) games. Bitstarz has so much to offer it's practically bursting at the seams. It has 850 online slots alone, which is more than treble some casino libraries' entire offerings. Sheesh.

To top it all off, there are tons of exclusives available here you won't find anywhere else. At this point, you're probably wondering - why have we rated it only a 4?

Well, the fact it's exclusive to crypto users alienates a considerable chunk of you who may not want to gamble online using crypto. Inclusivity is essential, after all.

Bonuses: 3.5/5

Historically, Bitstarz has featured some pretty impressive bonuses. At one point, they were giving away one lucky user a Tesla in exchange for wagering on their slots.

Sadly, there's no such bonus available right now. But we hope they'll consider adding something similar again in the future.

New users will want to take advantage of their welcome package, which gives away up to 5 BTC in bonuses and 180 free spins. The wagering is a little on the high side, though, so it's probably best just to treat this as a bankroll padder.

Design: 4/5

The theme and overall design of Bitstarz is, without a doubt, one of its strong points. There's a solid fun retro gaming-type vibe that extends throughout the casino.

Our only real gripe would be the cluttered homepage, but this complaint is essentially nullified by how easy it is to browse through each category to find what you want.

Banking: 3.9/5

This is another relatively weak spot for Bitstarz for a couple of reasons. Number one, the exclusivity to crypto means only a specific sub-section of users are catered for.

Number two, even if you are lucky enough to be able to use crypto, the amount of cryptocurrencies available is on the modest side. Six, to be exact.

Considering Bitstarz is branded as such a strong crypto experience, we'd love to see them add more crypto options in the future.

How we Choose the Best Online Real Money Casinos in the World

Casino Library:

Variety is the spice of life, and that's what we're looking for first and foremost. Even if a casino library is on the modest side, if there are a range of different games to choose from, then that's a good thing in our books.

The best casino sites may be given bonus points for more niche offerings like keno, or even bingo.

Bonuses:

Whether it's a deposit bonus, a reload bonus, or just a weekly promotion that may land you a brand new car (seriously) - online casinos are packed to the brim with bonuses these days.

But what differentiates a good bonus from a bad one? First and foremost, we'll be looking at wagering requirements. They can be the real difference between whether your bonus can be flipped into bonus funds, or whether it's better off just being used as a bankroll padder.

We also like to see a variety of promotions. If the bonuses are good enough, they keep you hooked and coming back for more. But if there's no real value there, you may as well gamble elsewhere.

Design & Functionality:

It's not a beauty competition, but good looks can go a long way when it comes to online casinos. Sometimes, just a lick of paint can take a casino from being easy on the eye to being genuinely fun to play at.

Distinctive and consistent themes are fun and good. If you're going for a jungle/Jurassic park-type theme, why not go the full hog and plaster your casino with velociraptors?

Seriously. If it's a choice between a casino with or without velociraptors, we're picking the velociraptors.

It's important the website is easy to use and runs well, too. There's nothing worse than a slow loading and poorly optimized casino.

Banking Tools:

Everyone has a preferred payment method when it comes to funding their account, and that should be respected.

The more the merrier. Crypto, fiat, we want them all. Oh, but preferably without the fees, please.

There's not much more depressing than unnecessary banking fees, and I say that as a human being who lived through 2020.

FAQs: What to Know About the Online Casino Sites

Is Gambling at Online Casinos Safe?

Yes. That is provided you do your research first and make sure you know exactly where you are depositing your money.

There are some nefarious online casinos out there; that's the cold hard truth. Luckily for you, we've vetted every casino on this list and you can be confident in your safety playing at them.

Can I Win Real Money Playing at Online Casinos?

Yes. Every casino on this list takes real money wagers and pays out in cash (or crypto).

Some online casinos have a free play mode that allows you to try the game without wagering any money, but they are clearly labeled.

What Kind of Real Money Casino Games Can I Play?

Take your pick.

Slots, roulette, blackjack, poker, live dealer games - you name it - it's probably available. There are even niche titles like keno available at some casinos.

Can I Gamble using Cryptocurrency at Online Casinos?

Yes. Most casinos on this list accept cryptocurrency to wager with. Some of them are even exclusive only to crypto users.

More online casinos are adding cryptocurrency as an account funding option year on year. You can even find obscure options that may have seemed unthinkable even just a year ago. It's not all just BTC and ETH.

I guess what we're saying is that if you're a crypto person, you are definitely well-catered for.

Are there any Exclusive Cryptocurrency Online Casino Games?

Yes. We recommend you check out Bitstarz for a range of exclusive crypto games.

What's the Best Online Casino Bonus?

This may come down to personal preference, as there are a lot of bonuses available. However, we liked Ignition's dual poker and casino bonus, especially for its relatively low wagering requirements.

How Do I Find the Best Online Casino for Me?

Well, you're definitely in the right place. If you don't like our top choice of Ignition (no offense, but why?) then we've profiled a whole range of other online casinos to try out.

While we've identified vital benchmarks that make one casino stand out from another, we understand that gambling can be a personal experience.

Ignition is probably your best bet if you're a poker fan. If you want a deeper focus on crypto, then why not Bitstarz?

How to Get Started at an Online Casino

Below, we’ve described how to sign up to Ignition:

Step 1 - Register an account

Log on to Ignition, and press the orange ‘join’ button on the top right.

Enter your email and other details required.

Wait for the email.

Step 2 - Validate the account

Check your email inbox.

Click the link to validate your account (remember to check your spam inbox if you can't find the link).

Step 3 - Deposit and have fun!

Use the welcome bonus we recommended earlier.

Check out all the games available.

Have fun!

The Final Word on the Best Online Casinos

Now you've finished reading this article, we hope you feel better equipped to take on the world of online gambling and find the best online casinos available.

Ignition claimed our number one spot for its excellent all-around offering, including an exceptional poker component combined with a diverse range of casino games that are equipped to entertain you for hours on end.

If Ignition didn't quite cut it for you, we hope the other real money casinos on this list somehow found their way to your heart.

Now, remember, have fun out there - and please gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling is intended for entertainment purposes only and carries with it a degree of financial risk. Players must be responsible when gambling online and only wager funds they can afford to lose.

This review is intended as a guide for both newbie and experienced players in choosing the sites they can sign up to. It is not intended as gambling advice and, therefore, does not guarantee any profit or gambling success.

Gambling involves an element of risk and is addictive. Subject to applicable laws. If you are suffering from gambling addiction, please visit these free gambling de-addiction resources: