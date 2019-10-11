The big benefits of small appliances

brand-stories

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:41 IST

It was one of those days when Shalini almost slept off in the office cab on her way back from work. It had been a hectic few weeks for the management executive. Her final presentation was due next week and she still had lot of work left. Through the day, she hadn’t had the mind space to think about anything else but the upcoming presentation. However, as she stepped down from her cab to enter home, she suddenly realised that it was her husband, Shashank’s birthday and she had planned to prepare a special meal for him as a surprise on his special day.

Shashank would be home in about two hours. Not only was there less time to cook, Shalini also needed some time to set up the table. She had also intended to prepare a couple of beverages with her meal.

Most people, who cook, agree on the fact that prepping takes more time than actually making the dish. Cutting, chopping, making pastes and blending ingredients are time-consuming.

So how will Shalini manage? Well luckily, her kitchen is equipped with some great small appliances by Glen. These are designed to reduce pre-cooking efforts and give perfectly desired results in no time.

Firstly, chop, chop, chop!

Chopping vegetables? Shalini hated it! For her, the process was so time-consuming and tiring that it seemed to take the joy out of cooking. However, she recently brought the Glen chopper. With features like rust-resistant stainless steel blades, compact shapes, push start operation and much more, it was everything Shalini needed to whip up the quick but special meal.

Processing it right

If chopping wasn’t enough, she also had a lot of shredding, slicing and kneading to do. A special meal had to be ready soon. Shalini brought out her Glen food processor. She swore by its effectiveness and broad range of functions it offered (whisking, juicing, slicing and everything else you can think of). The high torque motor made sure that the most complicated tasks were over in a jiffy.

Blend it like Beckham

On a day like this, everything had to be perfect. For optimum taste and texture, Shalini always paid strict attention to her blends. She knew all too well that one could use all the fancy ingredients but if the blending isn’t done well; the food would disappoint Shashank. Taking out her Glen hand blender - easy to use, clean and store - Shalini started blending the ingredients for the night.

She also had a Glen Multi-function Blender, which she had used in the morning to grind fresh coffee beans to serve Shashank his morning coffee in a customised ‘Happy Birthday’ mug. Even for sauces and chutneys, the Multi-purpose blender can do wonders.

Mix it up

The food was yet to be done and time was running out. Shalini checked her watch, Shashank could come any minute and she still had to set the table. She needed the Glen mixer grinder to prepare the sauces for dinner. With its sturdy jars, heavy-duty body, 3-speed settings, and overload protector mechanism she wasn’t worried at all.

Soon, the two hours on hand flew by and Shalini was ‘almost grateful’ that Shashank was still stuck in traffic on his birthday. Finally it was all done! She lit a few scented candles, put her favourite cutlery on the table and started playing Mozart in the background. Finally, when Shashank did reach home, he was overwhelmed by his wife’s efforts.

“Did you take off from work and prepare this meal?” Shashank smiled and asked.

“Not really! I just have magic fingers,” winked Shalini and without further explanation started serving the delicious meal.

Well, Shashank would never realise what the magic was!

Shalini looked around her kitchen as she had her meal, pleased with herself. But she also realised that the kitchen needed to be redone and she had some striking modular designs in mind.

She took a moment to relish in the thought of having a built-in dishwasher or one of those fancy ovens that would help her recreate her favourite bakery items. She had heard from a couple of friends that the latest trend in modular kitchen was fixing built-in-appliances like hobs, ovens, and dishwashers in it. Glen offers a whole range of such built-in-appliances.

Shalini would have to convince Shashank. “The food tonight should help,” she thought aloud, with a mischievous smile.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 13:41 IST