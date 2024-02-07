The Biggest grossing Bengali film of 2023 - ‘Dawshom Awbotaar’ is streaming exclusively on hoichoi!

February 7th 2024: Dawshom Awbotaar directed by National Award winning director Srijit Mukherji, starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Anirban Bhattacharya, Jisshu Sengupta and Jaya Ahsan, is streaming now exclusively on hoichoi.

"Dawshom Awbotaar", which hit the screens in Durga Puja (last October) went on to become one of the highest earning Bengali films of 2023, and declared a blockbuster in the box office. The advance ticket sales for "Dawshom Awbotaar" broke record as it garnered the biggest advance ticket sales in Tollywood (Bengali) Film Industry, which was more than 30,000.

The film received critical acclaim and massive success in several other cities across India, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dwarka, Tezpur, to name a few. "Dawshom Awbotaar'' has already charmed audiences in theaters, which makes it a pan-India loved movie and there has been much anticipation around its World Premiere on hoichoi.

Excited about the World Premiere of Dawshom Awbotaar on hoichoi, which also has the other films of this universe - Baishe Srabon, Dwitiyo Purush and Vinci Da, Srijit Mukherji expressed, “This project has been a labour of love for everyone involved, and seeing it reach a global audience through a digital platform like hoichoi, is incredibly gratifying. As a director, my vision was to create a cinematic experience that would resonate with viewers, and I believe the accessibility of streaming services allows us to connect with audiences in ways we never thought possible. The collaborative effort of our talented cast and crew has truly paid off, and I am excited for viewers around the world to immerse themselves in the world we've created. This marks a new chapter for our film, Dawshom Awbotaar, and I look forward to the feedback and engagement that will undoubtedly unfold as our story unfolds on the digital stage."

Adding to this, Soumya Mukherjee, COO of hoichoi commented, “ Our commitment to providing diverse and compelling content to our subscribers is unwavering, and this collaboration reaffirms our dedication to delivering the best in entertainment. This film represents breathtaking visuals, stellar performances, and a narrative that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds. We believe that by bringing this film to hoichoi, we are not only enhancing our content library but also enriching the viewing experience for our subscribers residing across the World. We are excited to continue our mission of providing unparalleled access to premium entertainment, setting new standards in the digital streaming landscape."

