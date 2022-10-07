The Blockchain Entrepreneur - Rex Teo

For some entrepreneurs, the limits of creativity are hard to define. Rex Teo proves this with his unique creations of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) that combine art, technology, and blockchain to bring creative creatures to life in the virtual world. His prime brand of Mutant Ape Kids Club (MAKC) has gained traction as one of Asia’s top NFT collections.

Rex Teo on his view of blockchain collectibles

NFTs are the next generation of collectibles. They are limited in number, meaning that once they are all sold out, they won't be restocked. He is one of the top 10 creators in Asia less than 48 hours until he drops MACK M2, he's already crossed the 10 million dollar threshold and it's showing no signs of slowing. He also owns 2 companies both achieving millionaire status. He believes virtual assets are a new form of currency. The world is changing and you have to keep up with the trends or else you'll lose.

Is there any real use for these virtual assets (NFTs)?

Many people have a hard time seeing the value of these non-fungible tokens. They are, after all, virtual assets that don't really exist. However, they do hold some value in the sense that they can be traded for other digital assets like cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies. There is also a secondary market where traders can make money off of buying low and selling high. Additionally, it could potentially become worth more in the future as more people begin to use them as currency. Rex Teo knows that many people have a hard time seeing the value in these non-fungible tokens. He says that many virtual assets can't be seen with just one glance but through different perspectives, you will see their uniqueness which makes them invaluable even if they're not tangible because you know their story and how long it took to create such an asset (which would never happen again).

Not only one of the most influential NFT Creator but one of the highest award winners in the world

Rex Teo is one of the most influential creators in the world. In addition to being a top 10 NFT Creator, he's also a successful entrepreneur with two multimillion-dollar companies under his belt. His creativity and unique ideas have not gone unnoticed - Rex is considered to be one of the highest award winners in this sector, with awards such as Blockchain Leadership Award (awarded at an annual event), W3B Awards for Excellence for Creativity for Best Non-Fungible Token (awarded at an annual event) and more. His company, Mutant Ape Kids Club has been recognized as the best non-fungible token creator in Asia by listing on Open sea. With over 20 million+ worth of NFT's sold by him he is now working on a new project which promises to change the way we use and own digital assets forever.

A blockchain and crypto coder

He believes that there is a huge potential for application in the future with crypto tokens. I think it will be the next stage of how people interact online. When asked what he would like to see change or develop within the world of cryptocurrency, he replied: I would love to see more cryptocurrencies that can do what Ethereum can do but are faster. It would also be great if we could just have one token and use the converter on exchanges to convert between all currencies instead of having tons of wallets for every coin. It’s just so much easier!

Twitter: @rexteo_ups

