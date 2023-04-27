‘The Braille Trail’- A Unique Car Rally Was Organised by the Rotary Club of Delhi Southend Next on 22nd April 2023

The Rotary Club of Delhi Southend Next had organised a unique fundraiser in which they raised more than 20 lacs to support the Indian National Blind Cricket Team, the reigning world cup champions who are participating in the World Games in Birmingham in August 2023, and for the Rotary Foundation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The event was a car rally, where each car had a visually impaired navigator who helped decode eight Braille language clues around South and Central Delhi. The winner was determined by the least number of kilometres travelled, rather than by speed or time. The 8 Clues were spread from Garden of Five Senses, Jamali Kamali, Khan-Khan-Tomb and others.

With the visually impaired navigators, Nilesh Yadav and Deepak Malik from the Indian National Blind Cricket Team

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Guest of Honour was Ms. Charu Pragya who is an eminent lawyer and National Media Panelist for BJP. The Event was flagged off at 12pm from Select Citywalk Saket by Rotary Dignitaries viz. District Governor Ashok Kantor and District Secretary Rakesh Talwar. The event was also attended by Ms. Pranjal Patil who is the first visually impaired IAS Officer currently posted in Delhi and she enthusiastically participated as a Navigator in one of the cars.

Taruna Seth, the President of the Rotary Club of Delhi Southend Next for 2022-23 said, “Rotarians are people of action and Braille Trail was a huge success thanks to team work and dedication to serve. It has been an honour and privilege to support the Indian National Blind Cricket Team and be part of their journey.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Braille Trail Flag off by Ashok Kantoor, Rotary District Governor with Taruna Seth, President, Rotary Club of Delhi Southend Next, Ms. Pranjal Patil, visually impaired IAS officer and other dignitaries

It was a fun family day while making an impact and working for a great cause. Exciting prizes were won by the winners including luxury stays in Thailand, Sri Lanka, Goa among others. This unique fundraiser was supported and sponsored by Metro Tyres in association with Hero Cycles, ANCA, Dr. Krishna Cancer Healer Centre, Select Citywalk, and News X.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further details about the Rotary Club of Delhi Southend Next can be found on Instagram @rotarysouthend_next and by using the tags #rotarysouthendnext

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.