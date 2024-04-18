The British Council Releases ‘The Future of English: Global Perspectives’

Have you ever wondered about the relevance of languages? We get exposed to, and use, different languages in our lives each day. Learning different languages improves our cognition and problem-solving skills. But what are the factors that make some languages more popular than others? What is the relevance of different languages in the different life stages of an individual – education, employment, personality – among others. Have you ever considered learning a new language? Think about what motivated you?

Now, let’s revisit these questions in the context of the world’s most popular language – English. Considering the footprint of the English language in workplaces around the world and on the Internet, one question that stands out is about the relevance of the English language. Circa 2006, renowned linguist David Graddol, dedicated to the cause of understanding the impact of languages, forecasted the decline of English as a world language in his book English Next. His argument – the rise of a greater number of regional lingua francas owing to the rise of economic hubs in Asia, the Americas, Europe etc.

In 2021, 15 years after David Graddol’s predictions, the British Council commissioned worldwide research to reflect on Graddol’s predictions and on the relevance of the English language. The three year-long research gathered insights from teachers, teacher educators, employers, policy makers and policy influencers from 14 countries and has culminated into a book titled ‘The Future of English: Global Perspectives’.

Graddol’s predictions about the future of English are partially true. While in the two decades since Graddol’s publication, the English language has gained popularity, contrary to what was predicted, its relevance in the future will be alongside other languages in a more multilingual reality. Today, its position as a sought-after language is further strengthened by the important role it plays in technology (including computer programming), higher education (with much research only published in English) and social media communications. English today is the global lingua franca with over 1.5 billion speakers. This is followed by Mandarin Chinese (1.1 billion) and Hindi (600 million speakers) as per Ethnologue data. While Graddol was correct in predicting the rise of regional economic hubs and having local lingua francas, over the past decades, English has emerged as a universally accepted language of business.

Alison Barrett MBE, Director India, British Council, said, "As experts in English language teaching, learning and assessment, the British Council uses cutting edge and inclusive methods. This not only increases academic, career, and social opportunities, but also enables young people to actively engage in an increasingly multilingual and globalised world. With a deep understanding of research and pedagogy from both local and global contexts, we work with governments and educators to enhance English learning outcomes in multilingual education systems. Our Future of English publication shares wide-ranging and diverse perspectives about the future of English from partners, thought leaders, teachers and learners around the world.”

Let’s look at the some of the key insights and takeaways from the book:

1. English for employment

Policymakers need to continually engage with stakeholders nationally, regionally and globally, to understand the role of English today and the trends of English tomorrow to ensure policies and approaches meet the needs of people everywhere. This includes engaging with employers, to ensure young people are equipped with the language skills employers require to enter the world of work. To achieve this, all parties should work together to ensure assessment practices for employment are appropriate and relevant.

2. English in a multilingual world

English is used in different ways in different contexts throughout the world, including different Englishes. Policymakers that understand how English is used in their locale can facilitate communication to flourish in the way that is most appropriate for their contexts. Supporting multilingualism is important for the preservation and promotion of cultural richness. Implementing language in education policies is complex. It requires social consensus and careful consideration and planning to benefit learners and communities.

3. English in the learning system

English as a medium of education can provide powerful learning opportunities, particularly in higher education where a significant amount of research material may only be published in English. However, studies have shown that teaching basic education and primary years in a language other than the students’ mother tongue can impair or delay learning. Careful considerations must be taken about where and when English as a medium of education is adopted, as well as ensuring subject teachers have support in improving their own English skills.

4. English in the private sector

There is a parallel education system alongside the public education system focusing on job-relevant skills being imparted to youth entering the workspace. Greater collaboration between public and private sector English language teaching and learning provision has the potential to help both sectors improve and should be encouraged and enabled.

5. English and Technology

It is unlikely that technology will replace the need for teachers in the foreseeable future. For those with access to technology, artificial intelligence has the potential to enhance teaching, learning and assessment. However, alternative solutions need to be found for the many learners who do not have access to technology. Teacher preparation and continuous professional development need to include training in the effective use of technology for the classroom.

The ‘Future of English: Global Perspectives’ book can be accessed here.

