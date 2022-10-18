The business behind helping students become doctors: NEET UG exam

How expensive is it to be a medical aspirant? Parents of medical aspirants are shelling out up to Rs. 80,000 for their children to study at elite coaching institutes backed by multi-billion dollar brands. But do these high prices guarantee students receive a quality education? Or are parents and students being deceived by branding? NEET UG is a highly lucrative business attracting more and more entrepreneurs and with over 18 lakh students applying for the competitive exam each year, the market is vastly expanding. But are business and marketing interfering with quality education?

As our research shows, students from big brand coaching centers are able to solve less than 1/5th of daily practice questions given to them. However, as proven repeatedly, consistently practising questions is the key to cracking this challenging exam. Massive coaching institutions charging unimaginable fees without providing top faculty members, up-to-date preparation materials, and individualized coaching and attention is the reality.

Only the high-ranking students are taught by high-level educators and the lower ranking students are taught by lower-level staff, despite paying the same fees. Moreover, most of these institutions opt for the age-old educational system where monotonous lectures are taught, students have weekly or daily practice tests and are sent home with practice MCQs, which usually don’t get solved due to lack of time after school and coaching. These practice MCQs typically are not provided with detailed answers and students can only assess themselves based on the regular practice tests. There is no personal improvement or growth seen. This is what happens when business entrepreneurs focused on profit more than education quality and monopolize the market.

11th and 12th standard student’s lives are already filled with pressure and lack of time from school, tuition, and coaching centers. Students spend a lot of time traveling to these places and often get home late in the night, just in time for dinner and bed. So where is the time for the necessary active learning and improvement that is the base of cracking competitive exams?

Few companies are attempting to stand apart from these branded coaching institutes. Educators such as teachers and doctors, who have understood the issues currently at play, are trying to make education affordable and standardized. Physics Wallah, one of India’s top online ed-tech platforms provides comprehensive learning for students from classes 6 to 12, NEET UG, and IIT-JEE. It’s been gaining popularity for its pocket-friendly pricing and comprehensive notes and lectures.

Another educational platform aimed at providing a practice substitute, created by doctors for medical aspirants, Basidia NEET UG provides authentic notes, interactive and fun lessons, MCQs most likely to appear on NEET, custom tests, mock tests, videos from top teaching faculty and more all for nominal pricing. Aimed at helping students study smarter, students can access this platform on-to-go via mobile, tab or desktop. The custom tests allow students to personally assess themselves and note their weaknesses and strengths. This allows students to personal growth, giving attention to the topics that need more focus. It also gives all students access to the same preparation material, instead of triaging students based on their current rank.

The doctors, having gone through similar competitive exams, have also curated a study approach proven to make students score high on their exams. With educational platforms such as these giving importance to educational quality and helping students reach their maximum potential all at affordable prices, parents should think twice before entering big brand institutions. Most NEET toppers use online platforms such as these for their daily practice material. With the newer age of education, advanced technology, and emerging educational platforms, students all over India can have access to high-quality NEET ug preparation material and have the potential to become the next NEET topper.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.