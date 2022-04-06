The Centrum in Lucknow is the perfect place to host all your events! Know more

In a city like Lucknow, that is fast becoming the ground for not just culture and heritage, but also business, The Centrum brings its expertise to curate experiences that are second to none.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Centrum is a destination for urban lifestyle experiences that promises to bring to you a location that not only provides inter-connectivity with all metropolitan cities, but also individuals.

Recently, The Centrum hosted CBSE SCHOOL MANAGERS ASSOCIATION U.P., BAHART’S 2nd Annual Convention “ Ashwamed’, which was attended by over 500 people. The event was attended by - former monster of Legislative and Justice, UP, Brajesh Pathak , former Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma, Mr. Avanish Singh, and Mr. Sarvesh Goel, promoter of The Centrum.

The property also played host to one of the biggest architect awards pre-ceremony- Architect of the Year Jury meet by JK Cement at its premises.

The JK Architect of the Year awards held at Hotel Centrum were instituted to honor the best architects in the country and abroad. A total of 266 entries were displayed to the jury members for the selection of winners. The awards for "The Green Architect of the Year went to Ar Pankaj Bhagwatkar from Pune.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While The Centrum’s technology-driven ballrooms, conference halls and meeting rooms, bring uniqueness to its nature-induced premise as an inspiration for creativity and collaboration, the property’s mindfully created, ergonomically designed warm luxurious rooms and suites, dedicate the hospitality space to it, being the largest hotel, club, resort in Lucknow.

The Centrum has mindfully created, ergonomically designed warm luxurious rooms and suites.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Be it a business meeting, seminar, or conference, the spaces at The Centrum are Ideal to host such prestigious events that are put together by the property’s professional team that will ensure every detail is executed to perfection.

“We are getting a good response from corporations coming in and we have seen a revival of business post the pandemic,” Sarvesh Goel, Chairman of Mansingh Goel Group.

From arranging destination weddings , gastronomical pleasures , family staycations and team workstations to lending spaces for business events, conferences, lifestyle events & shows and sports communities, The Centrum has found its way into the soul of Lucknow to be a fulcrum of experiences that are bound to take the cosmopolitan vibe of the city, a notch higher.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Centrum is ideal for hosting business events, conferences, lifestyle events & shows.

At The Centrum, the best of all worlds come together under one roof, and its offerings for hosting events are ceaseless. The earthy heritage ambiance blends events with the culture of Lucknow.