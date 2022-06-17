The changing dynamics of the Indian Education ecosystem

The transition to virtual classrooms brought with it numerous challenges for both teachers as well as students, this digital revolution has helped in rectifying long-standing problems in the Indian higher education system and making our students more job-ready with the right skill sets that are needed for the workplace of the future.

Two years later, as we unlock from the pandemic and move back from virtual to face-to-face lessons, we have already entered into a new era of teaching and learning. According to a recent survey, about 57 per cent of educational institutions across sectors are re-evaluating their strategic priorities relative to online learning and expanding online course offerings is one of the key focus areas.

The latest episode of a series of virtual panel discussions themed around a technology-led revolution for India’s education system, powered by Lenovo, titled ‘Decoding the future of education’, delved into what the future looks like for Indian students and whether the appeal of online education will fade away as campuses open for in-person learning. The session also looked at how technology can help transform the future education ecosystem and bridge the digital divide.

“During the pandemic time when people were introduced to online teaching, it was the professors who were more worried than the students as they had never had any exposure to something like this called as online teaching,” said Ramanan Balakrishnan, Chancellor, NMIMS.

He felt that online education is here to stay and will have an important role to play to deliver skill-based learning and for one-on-one learning where the aptitude of students varies. Technology is helping modularise education, by making it personalized, hyper personalized and creating the right kind of experience for the student.

“Today, every individual whether in the field of sales or marketing or for that matter in supply chain or finance, needs to use data, study it and take decisions. It has become mandatory for every individual to start taking information out of data,” said Balakrishnan.

When asked if the appeal of online education will fade away, Rajesh Gehani, Secretary, Vivekanand Education Society said: “I feel that students have got used to online education on the contrary. It is high time that we should encourage this mode of online education. It can be a hybrid mode, the online system can initially work as a backup and then ultimately it can take over as a main source of instruction. It offers more advantages compared to disadvantages.”

Technology has become an enabler of change as it allows students to learn from the best teachers from across the world sitting in virtual classrooms. Educational institutions are trying to focus on teaching, which is their core deliverable, and managing all the new IT trends that are happening.

“That is where organisations like Lenovo can step in and help educational institutions to see how best we can seamlessly enable the learning and at the same time give away all this technology management and bring new technology,” said Stephen Sequeira, Director, Relationship Business, Lenovo India.

Technology help transform the future education ecosystem and bridge the digital divide. Lenovo works with Central and State governments to help enable them to ensure that students get access to learning. They have entered into open manifesto deals where huge IP assets such as tablets or laptops have been deployed across states.

Lenovo also offers solutions like smart classrooms where they collaborate with State governments and higher education institutes to deploy state of the art smart classrooms, high-powered workstations and labs.

As academicians and students in the Indian higher education brace for new beginnings, an immediate next step could be assessing how students can take greater ownership of their education, chart their own pathways, and pursue education at their own pace. This autonomy could pave the way for lifelong, self-driven learning.

“Today, technology has finally got integrated into education. It is not just being seen as a tool for teaching but also for learning,” said Balakrishnan.

According to a Deloitte survey, more than 60 percent of the deans surveyed said that the pandemic has shifted student priorities; among other things is a preference for greater academic flexibility. What is needed is the right balance between online and offline learning.

“There are advantages there are disadvantages, but basically the advantages of online technology are tremendous,” said Gehani.

With the pandemic propelling the education sector in the online direction, the future will see technology-embedded learning models lead the way, according to experts. In this, EDU learning solutions from Lenovo can seamlessly integrate smart learning into India’s changing education landscape.

“At Lenovo, we bring different solutions in the education space. One is smart devices which includes AI enabled tablets, laptops, workstations which are enabling learning. Then, we have smart classrooms which are a solution with different collaborative and AV components which we offer to education institutes as a complete solution which can be deployed and run by us,” said Sequeira.

“Then, we have AR/ VR solutions to cater to institutions that offer immersive or experiential learning through virtual field trips, etc. We also have security features and complete end to end management services where complete IT systems are managed by us end to end while the institutes focus on imparting education,” he further said.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by the HT Brand Studio team.