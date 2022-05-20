The changing face of higher education in India

The Covid-19 pandemic upended India’s higher education sector bringing in-person learning to a grinding halt almost overnight as educational institutions across the country shut their campuses to contain the spread of infection.

Since then, a digital revolution has been taking place with the Indian education sector, which is the third largest in the world, witnessing a lot of disruption, with a well-defined push towards online learning. As the pandemic continues to ebb and flow, educational institutions across the country are adopting new ways of teaching and learning – transitioning to online learning, and then hybrid and now back to the classrooms.

As campuses reopen for in-person learning, the question on everyone’s mind now is that, will the appeal of online education fade away, or will smart systems in education augment the learning journey for students in a nation as vast and diverse as India?

The first part of a series of virtual panel discussions on a technology-led revolution for India’s education system, titled ‘Education 2022 – India’s changing education landscape’, powered by Lenovo, delved into how the means and methods of education have changed, with a focus on higher education. The expert panel also discussed how EDU learning solutions from Lenovo can seamlessly integrate smart learning into this changing education ecosystem.

When Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) first went online, nobody knew how long classrooms were going to stay on screens. After a few months, when the realisation set in that this is going to continue, universities started innovating their processes to adapt to the new normal.

“Students faced many issues, like they were initially not used to being online. There were mobile issues and they did not have enough bandwidth. Gradually and steadily, we did cope up and online lectures started,” said Tejas Shah, IT - Deputy Director, Shri Vile Parle Kelavani.

Two years hence, education on campuses has now become more hybrid and many courses that were taught by many premier institutes are now available online.

“Globalisation has many implications for the higher education sector. History has proven that setting up offshore campuses is a risky business. So, now the concept of borderless campuses is picking up and ICT brings an inevitable reformulation of the objectives of internationalisation of the higher education sector, as it offers new educational opportunities, at a lower costs and more flexibility,” said Dr V Radhika Devi, Professsor and HOD, Dept of S&H, MLR Institute of Technology.

Experts on the panel felt that a face to face learning environment has its own advantages – technology can play the role of an augmenting factor but the human experience cannot be taken away. “I feel we can’t be online completely. It has to be a blended learning model – in which 50 per cent is online and 50 per cent is offline,” Dr Devi said.

In this journey to facilitate hybrid learning, educational institutions have had to realign their pedagogies and course content to accommodate a blend of in-person and remote learning and have faced several challenges along the way.

“The challenges now is not the technology or not the process, but the people who have got used to a certain way of functioning. Going forward, some of the things which were started during the pandemic will remain, some of them which was not working very well will go away. So, my take is that we are not going to go back to complete online, nor we are going to go back to complete offline. But then a new normal will emerge where both of them will coexist,” said SS Dubey, Professor and Head, Information Systems, BIMTECH Noida.

Technology had a major role to play in this transition as smart systems were deployed by educators to rebuild systems and prepare students to face the world at large, which is also becoming increasingly tech-led after the pandemic.

“Today, there are 300 million children studying in India and education has a huge impact on their lives. I think we are going through a paradigm shift on how to learn, how to teach and how to create an environment that enables learning through technology,” said Pankaj Harjai, Director – Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India. Lenovo manufactures the world’s widest selection of smart connected products.

The borderless campus that was spoken about has now become a reality and with the help of smarter technology, educators are rebuilding the systems that prepare students to engage with the world at large.

“At Lenovo, our vision says smarter technology for all. It's all about driving real and meaningful impact through technology in the lives of everyone, be it students, educators or businesses offering them access to that provides an immersive, personalized, flexible learning environment and the ability to collaborate seamlessly and securely no matter where they are,” Harjai explained.

He also spoke about the Lenovo Smart Classroom Solution, a solution which is interactive, effective and enjoyable for students and provides high quality digitised content to reduce the burden on teachers. For parents, Lenovo Smart Classroom shares information students on the learning progress and class performance with the parents on a regular basis, offering something for every stakeholder.

The panel also discussed the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and how it lays down the foundation for a new order of learning in India. This is expected to be a game changer for higher education institutes turns the focus on interdisciplinary research, industry connect and internationalisation, which are considered to be the three main pillars to elevate Indian institutions to global standards.

“The NEP says our gross enrolment ratio is only 24 % and we can only cater to the balance of the Indian populace through the online education. As a society, we have to adopt the online model for the underserved population and drastically bring down the cost of education,” Prof Dubey said.

The change is not just limited to the classrooms. Two years hence, the pandemic has also accelerated wider trends in the education industry, including a growing demand for digital skills, the rise of EdTech and a widening digital divide.

A hybrid learning set-up brings a lot of advantages to the table, especially in an Indian context. The benefits of technology need to be harmonised across geographies and demographics.

“We have a central solution in place for everything, from procurement, usage, etc across all our campuses. We ensure that it cascades to all our campuses – to the IT persons as well as the staff,” said Shah.

From a content perspective, educational material can be consumed different by different demographics. The discussion touched upon how content can be tailored to suit different regional needs, something that technology can enable. This will help take away the digital divide in education and take education to the masses.

Looking into the future, technology can supplement the classroom teaching, learning experiences. “In the last two years, technologies like video assisted remote learning, immersive learning, AI, VR-based learning, on-demand learning have grown significantly. With things returning to normal, all these will get progressively integrated into the classroom to meet tomorrow’s needs,” Harjai said.

