The concept of content marketing is not new. But, are brands leveraging it?

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 09:58 IST

We are at a day and age where the rules of content marketing are constantly changing. Brands are reaching out to existing consumers and potentially new ones through a variety of platforms. They are utilizing content in every shape and form.

Highlighting an example, Sudhir Sitapati, Executive Director, Foods & Refreshment, Hindustan Unilever Limited, said, “The 30-sec ad is the most important content for advertisers in their marketing mix. Historically, the television ad has never been a prisoner of 30 seconds. However, there has been a renaissance in content and now there’s more emphasis on storytelling. The scenario has changed from selling the brand to emotionally engaging the viewer.”

The 11th episode of HT Brand Studio Live, Season 2, featured industry leaders like Sitapati and sought to question if brands are leveraging content the way they should. With every consumer having a discerning taste, content has never been more crucial in connecting with them.

HT Brand Studio Live is a series that gets the brains behind India’s top brands to decode marketing innovations and more. It is anchored by Rameet Arora, Chief Operating Officer, HT Digital Streams, and co-hosted by HT Brand Studio and DMAasia.

It’s also essential to understand how content marketing is more than the ROIs it helps brands measure. Rubeena Singh, CEO of iProspect, said, “When it comes to content marketing, there are two buckets I look at. One is the traditional way of measuring campaigns. However, I feel that we should look at content marketing slightly differently. It should be looked as a long-term investment for the business, treated as an asset and then evaluated on its performance.”

For B2B markets, such a commitment is essential. Rajesh Kumar Jindal, Vice President & Head of Marketing (India Region), UiPath, said, “The brand is very important in B2B. The customer is the brand itself and they take a much larger risk. Usually, they are customers for life and they should be able to trust you. The people behind the brand are also very important; their personal brand is often synonymous with the company. Also, for tech brands, people are very sensitive to purpose. What’s the purpose of your brand and what do you stand for?”

Even though some mediums have taken over the rest thanks to the engagement they provide, in order to create campaigns that foster a long-standing relationship between a brand and its consumer, it’s necessary to shift away from the medium of representation to the idea itself.

Siddharth Banerjee, Director- Global Sales Organisation, Facebook India, said, “We shouldn’t ideally think about ads according to mediums; we should think about ideas and how they came to us. Then the relevant question to ask is: where are consumers spending most of their time? Where are they engaged? Moreover, today, the screens have shifted. Earlier, with big screens, there was television advertising, while now brands now have to contend with the mobile screen ad.”

Certain attributes like influencer marketing also need to be explored better with a focus on engagement rather than the popularity of the influencer in question.

Tanvi Malik, Co-founder, FabAlley & Indya, said, “Brands have to look beyond vanity metrics when it comes to influencer marketing. Don’t look at just the number of followers, but also the engagement that the influencer has. This is how you can collaborate with influencers that resonate with your brand.”