The Couture by KJH felicitated with Brands Impact National Fame Award 2022

The Couture by KJH was conferred with the “Best Multi-Designer Store in Punjab” award at Brands Impact National Fame Awards 2022. The award was presented by the renowned Bollywood actress Malaika Arora at the ceremony recently held at one of the most opulent hotels Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka.

Brands Impact, India’s leading branding company organized the first edition of the National Fame Awards to recognize the efforts and dedication of individuals and companies that have risen to fame and have nationwide supporters, owing to their talent and contributions to various industries.

On the occasion, Amol Monga, Founder and Director of Brands Impact congratulated them and said .” We feel privileged to honor the gems of the Indian Jewellery Industry.”

Other eminent personalities who won the National Fame Awards were Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar (Most Loved Celebrity Couple of the Year), Erica Fernandes (Most Stylish Lead Actor on Indian Television (Female), Karan Mehra (Most Loved Lead Actor on Indian Television (Male), Roshni Bhatia(Most Popular Fashion Blogger of the Year).

The brand is built on the principles that define the soulful philosophy of women's desires and caters to all celebratory needs. With the vision of having all under one roof from jewellery to clothes and accessories for the brides, the seven decades-old jewellery house added a multi-designer store to its legacy. The Couture by KJH strives to bring the latest trends and the best designers from across the country. Honored with over 38 national awards for jewellery, KJH has expanded its wings to international markets with trade shows and is now bringing the fashion industry icons like Tarun Tahiliani, Amit Aggarwal, Gaurav Gupta, Shantanu and Nikhil, DollyJ, Shivan and Naresh, Aisha Rao, Gazal Gupta, Ridhima Bhasin, Outhouse, Papa Don't Preach and many more designers to Punjab.

An epitome of exclusive jewellery design and unmatched craftsmanship, Khurana Jewellery house has a rich legacy from 1950 that makes the brand carve a niche in the jewellery industry. The journey started with the vision to bring comfort and a tremendous variety of designer wear to the people of Punjab, The Couture by Khurana Jewellery House promises to be the one-stop store for all weddings and trousseau shopping.

On receiving the award, the fashion-savvy founder, Geetu Khurana said “ For me, success is not about achieving money or fame. It is about achieving your pre-defined goals and constantly working hard to meet them. Success is all about believing in yourself and loving what you are doing”

With a legacy of four generations into the jewellery business, they have a profound understanding of the market and its requirements. The collection fits perfectly into a modern bride's wardrobe and keeps up with current trends. In keeping with the true essence of 'Indian at Heart', their collections combine contemporary silhouettes with heritage textiles and traditional embroidery techniques.

