The Crypto Basic Partnership with Binance

The Crypto Basic is very much thrilled to announce that we are joining hands with Binance to appear on its feed for our users. We are entering the world of Web3 in real-time, and you are certainly going to love this update of ours.

We all know that Binance has always worked very hard to ensure that its users get timely access to the latest updates and content, whether it is the most recent news on the cryptocurrency economy, hot topics among the community, or informative articles on various topics related to blockchain technology. Thus, we have also joined the Binance Feed in order to provide content to our crypto enthusiasts that are both relevant and interesting.

In this article today, we will be helping you learn in detail about the Binance Feed and much more. Make sure to stay with us till the end!

What is Binance Feed?

The home page of Binance's Pro mode has been redesigned to simplify the process of discovering new content. On the Pro edition of the Binance app, users may access the new Binance Feed that is located at the bottom of the site by scrolling down.

The brand-new Binance Feed presents users with a variety of material as it goes live, linking them to the most recent Web3-related news, events, and insights. While you are browsing the Binance Feed, the technology will automatically propose information to you depending on the links and articles that you click on and read. Users can take benefit of a variety of professional and vertical crypto information thanks to Binance Feed's coverage of more than 650 crypto leaders, analysts, Web3 initiatives, and crypto news organizations. Everyone can find what they're looking for here, whether their passion is trading or understanding NFTs.

Binance Feed's web version will also be accessible, letting users watch Academy and Flash News content, announcements, authors' postings, and live posts from any web browser. Users have the ability to browse creator profiles and follow creators through the web-based version of the Binance Feed, while creators have the ability to alter their posts.

Tips to Use Binance Feed

Being new in the market, there is a lot that many of the users are not aware of when using the Binance Feed to find us. Below is how the readers can use the application for their benefit, such as reading through the Binance news, Binance blog, and announcements.

Through Binance Feed, you may find not only new content creators but also share interesting Web3 data with the rest of your network.

Step 1: Launch the Binance app and sign in.

Step 2: You will find the [Discover] area at the bottom of your homepage if you scroll down far enough. Try updating the program to the most recent version if you are having trouble locating the button.

Step 3: Click the [Follow] button to the right of the account name when you have located the account that you wish to follow; in this case, it is The Crypto Basic.

When any of the following accounts or creators produce new content, you will be notified about it.

Management of notifications:

By following the accounts that you find most interesting, you may ensure that you are notified as soon as the most recent stories are posted. Clicking on the [Following] - [Settings] - [Push Notifications] page will take you to the section where you may manage your push notifications.

Share content

Have you stumbled upon an intriguing blog or news by chance? It would be great if you could share it with your friends on several prominent social media networks such as Twitter or Telegram. If you want the application to automatically generate a screenshot of the content you want to share, then you have to do is tap on the new sharing button that is located at the bottom of the post.

Why Choose Binance For Your Future Trading?

We are often questioned why we choose Binance and how does binance savings work for our client’s for future trading. Well, becoming the most important cryptocurrency exchange does not happen suddenly for anyone. Instead, it is built by taking one step at a time. Binance has advanced to the point where it can provide traders with a wide variety of financial goods that will get them that much closer to reaching their objectives.

Binance Futures have developed into one of the most liquid exchanges for commodities on the market as a direct result of the vast number of trading pairs it offers. Traders never have to be concerned about their buy and sell orders slipping through the cracks because they can always anticipate a timely fulfillment of their requests.

The capacity to make money despite changes in the market's direction is an intriguing aspect that adds to the overall appeal. Binance gives traders the ability to take advantage of any price movement by either selling high and buying low or buying low and selling high. Traders can adopt a variety of trading strategies, such as Grid Trading and TWAP.

The variety of cryptocurrencies available on Binance is wide. The market supports more than 530 different trading pairings, allowing users to exchange anything from DeFi tokens to meme coins like Shiba Inu. To give traders the very best experience possible when trading, new coins are continually being published on exchanges.

The enormous number of people using the Binance network has contributed to the site's trade volumes reaching trillions of dollars.

Over the years, Binance has earned the trust of more than 28.6 million users, to the point where many people around the world believe that if a cryptocurrency is published on Binance, it is a reputable project.

Additionally, users can have peace of mind knowing that their funds are safe and sound within the Binance platform. Nearly $300 million is held in its Insurance Fund to cushion the blow of unfavorable trading outcomes for insolvent traders and guarantee that successful traders receive their full share of the profits.

Binance is one of the most secure trading platforms in the world, which is why it offers its users a variety of security measures, such as Know Your Customer (KYC), Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), and Anti-Phishing Code, to protect themselves from dishonest individuals.

Binance makes it possible for any trader, no matter where they're located, to take part in the cryptocurrency revolution by providing support in seventeen different languages and a user interface that is both simple and easy to use.

The fees charged by Binance are among the most competitively priced of any major exchange. The commission cost is 0.1%, which is paid by both the buyer and the seller. If your 30-day trading volume is worth more than 50 BTC or if you own more than 50 BNB, you'll pay a lower charge. Binance never charges a fee other than the network fee for receiving a deposit of any asset. Binance's withdrawal costs shift based on the type of asset being withdrawn. In addition, there is a minimum amount required for withdrawal.

Plus, the initiative of starting Binance Feed has made it easy for its users to stay updated with what is happening in the Binance world. The users can follow their favorite content creators and keep connected for everything they need to know.

Be Aware Of What Is Happening!

Now that you have a better idea of what has made Binance the leading cryptocurrency exchange, you can probably appreciate why it was important for The Crypto Basic to join hands with them. Over and around 28 million traders have placed their faith in Binance due to the exchange's wide selection of tradable assets, high trading volume, and stellar reputation worldwide.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.