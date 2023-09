The Digishark announces its chosen 50 Entrepreneurs for the year 2023

With 50 Entrepreneurs of the year 2023 the basket of The Digishark’s remarkable initiatives, continues to expand. Before this, the news portal have initiated one of their best properties National Achievers Award in which they honors the personalities who have redefined success in their respective fields & have made their cities proud. 50 Entrepreneurs of the year 2023 is an attempt to bring into light some of the most visionary business leaders in the great states of India. The idea created a platform of motivation that can inspire ordinary people to strive for great things in life through 50 successful personalities.

The Digishark’s 50 Entrepreneurs of the year 2023, set the capital ablaze with a gala at The ITC Welcome Hotel in Delhi on 18th September, Monday. The awards marked the felicitation of entrepreneurs from different states of the India, who have done incredible work in their domains, and in that process, have been able to serve the region and society at large. The 50 visionary business leaders were awarded in different categories. It was first of its kind initiative by The Digishark to celebrate entrepreneurship on such a scale.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The award function witnessed a galaxy of prominent personalities from different spheres.

VINAY KRISHNA GUPTA - CO-FOUNDER & CEO - ANTINO - EXCELLENCE IN IT CONSULTING SERVICES

Mr. BHUPENDDRA SINGH RAATHORE - FOUNDER AND DIRECTOR - THINK RICH INDIA SERVICES PVT LTD - FOR TRAINING & TRANSFORMING LIVES THROUGH THINK RICH INDIA SERVICES PVT. LTD.

SHIV KUMAR - ROYAL AMBASSADOR OF AWPL - ASCLEPIUS WELLNESS PRIVATE LIMITED - BEST HEALTH & WEALTH COACH OF THIS YEAR 2023

ROHIT VERMA - CO-FOUNDER & CEO - WESTMINSTER INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE LONDON- EXCELLENCE IN PROFESSIONAL STUDIES

AMIT BHARDWAJ - FOUNDER & DESIGNER - MEEAMI FASHION - EXCELLENCE IN FASHION

DR. MUNEER - MANAGING DIRECTOR - DESAI ELECTRONICS PVT. LTD. - EXCELLENCE IN MANUFACTURING CAPACITORS

YASSMIN MISTRY - MANAGING DIRECTOR - DURAND FORMS INDIA PVT LTD - EXCELLENCE IN BUSINESS

YUVRAJ SINGH COO - PAYOMATIX TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD - FINTECH OPERATIONS EXCELLENCE AWARDDR. MEGHA SHARMA - FOUNDER & PROPRIETOR - AAPKA VISA & TRAVEL KRAFTERZ - Recognizing Excellence in Visa Services

DR.MEGHA GOEL - OWNER - DIVINESOULSS - PASTLIFE THERAPIST / ASTROLOGER / VASTU EXPERT

DR. GIRISH MITTAL - CEO - MITTCONS SOLUTIONS & HOMPURE GROUP - INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY & MARKETING

ADITYA SHASTRI - ASTROLOGER - BEST ASTROLOGER IN INDIA - ADITYA SHASTRI

DR. NISHANT S MEHTA "FOUNDER & PROPRIETOR - M/S NISHANT MEHTA & CO - TRAILBLAZER IN PAYMENT GATEWAY & BANKING AUDIT INDUSTRY AWARD

MAHIMA KALIA - OWNER - MAHIMA’S ARTISTRY - EXCELLENCE IN SKIN & PMU

GOVIND ROY - DIRECTOR - LUXE FINALYZER INDIA PVT. LTD. - THE BEST TAX CONSULTATION COMPANY OF THE YEAR 2023

LAXMINIWAS JHAWAR - MANAGING DIRECTOR - OLLVIN WIRES & CABLES - EXCELLENCE IN MANUFACTURING - WIRE & CABLE

LEENA YASHPAUL - FOUNDER AND DIRECTOR - LEENA HEALS - EXCELLENCE IN SPIRITUAL HEALING & CELTIC DIVINATION

DR. SUBHASH RANI - MOTIVATION SPEAKER - INDIAN BEAUTY THE BEST - BEST SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR 2023

ADVOCATE MOHIT MITTAL - CEO - EDUOLD IMMIGRATIONS & MITTAL BUILDERS - IMMIGRATION & REAL E STATE

AMITESH SINHA & RISHI TRIPATHI - WHOLE TIME DIRECTOR & ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR - UNISON INSURANCE BROKING SERVICES - INSURANCE SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

KRITI SHARMA - EDUCATOR & YOUTUBER - EDUCATION / YOUNGEST AUTHOR & EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR

KADAM SUVIRAJ JAYASINGRAO - DIRECTOR - KADAM CLASSES & INTEGRATED ACADEMY, BARAMATI - BEST COACHING INSTITUTE FOR COMPETITIVE EXAMS

SONIA DUTT - FOUNDER & OWNER - SONIA DUTT MAKEOVER - MOST TRUSTED BEAUTICIANS OF THE YEAR 2023

RATAN CHAUDHARY - PROPRIETOR- SHREE SIDDHIVINAYAK ASTRO - EXCELLENCE IN ASTROLOGY

DR. SAURABH KUMAR AGARWAL - FOUNDER & MANAGER - MADHAVRAO SCINDIA PUBLIC SCHOOL,BAREILLY GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS AWARD IN SOCIAL SERVICE TOWARDS WOMEN EMPOWERMENT

DR Y RAKHI - FOUNDER - DR Y RAKHI ASTROLOGER - ASTROLOGER & TAROT CARD READER

JALAJ KUMAR ANUPAM - FOUNDER - CONSENT ELEVATORS PVT LTD - EMERGING STARTUP OF THE YEAR IN ELEVATOR INDUSTRY

MOHD DANISH - OWNER - DANISH COLLECTION - EXCELLENCE IN WOMEN FASHION DESIGNS

NARENDRA PRATAAP SINGH - OWNER - GLOBALBIRTH DEVELOPERS PRIVATE LIMITED - YOUNGEST BUILDER OF THE YEAR 2023

ANOOJA BASHIR - DIRECTOR & CEO - FLEXICLOUD INTERNET PVT. LTD. - EXCELLENCE IN CLOUD TECHNOLOGY

JASMINE KOUR KHOSLA - JASMINE TAROT READER - INDIA'S LEADING & MOST TRUSTED CELEBRITY TAROT READER AND HEALER

MOHIT BALIYAN - OWNER - COMFORT ZONE BUS - ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR IN TOURIST BUS SERVICE

YUSUF FOUNDER - AL-EDUCARE - MOST TRUSTED MEDICAL ADMISSION COUNSELLOR

VINOD SHARMA - DIRECTOR - MAHENDRA LOGISTICS - EXCELLENCE IN CARGO AVIATION AND INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS

AJAY KANSAL- MANAGING DIRECTOR - BALLICE SMART DEVICES PVT LTD - ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

RASHISH BHAN - DIRECTOR - RASHISH GLOBAL PVT. LTD. - ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR IN FASHION ACCESSORIES

PADAM SINGH - MD & CEO - VEDVEDYA LIFE SCIENCES PVT. LTD. - ENTREPRENEURS OF THE YEAR IN DIRECT SELLING

NEHA SONKER - NEHA SONKER MAKEOVER

RITI GAUTAM - RITI MAKEOVERS

VIBHOR NAHATA - MD - ALPHAKICKS - EXCELLENCE IN FOOTWEAR AND ACCESSORIES

PRASHANT - FOUNDER - THE INDIA ART INVESTMENT COMPANY PVT. LTD. - TRADITIONAL ART & CULTURE OF INDIA

VIKAS KUMAR DEY - CEO - CANDOR CUMMUTING CAB PRIVATE LIMITED - EXCELLENCE IN GLOBAL LUXURY CAR RENTAL SERVICE

MONU KUMAR DHARIWAL - CEO & M.D - AWARE WELLNESS INDIA PVT LTD - EXCELLENCE IN BEAUTY & HEALTH WELLNESS

HARSIMAR - DIRECTOR - NARI SHAKTI - EXCELLENCE IN SOCIAL SERVICE The award function witnessed a galaxy of prominent personalities from different spheres. The event was presided over by the renowned Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry. Dr. Nikhilesh Tiwari Managing Director & CEO Smart Bajar, Dr. Megha Goel from Divine Soulss were the speakers who beautifully decoded ‘The Entrepreneurial Mindset’ during the panel discussion at the event. Dr.Taara Malhotra, renowned Celebrity Spiritual Healer & Trainer was also present as special guest.

Lauding the initiative, Vansh Mehra Founder Director Digisharks Communications Pvt. Ltd while addressing the august gathering, rightfully stated that the initiative to honour these personalities was a step in the right direction to recognise those who today comprise the foundation of the country's growing economic trends and success stories.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}