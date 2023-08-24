The Doctorpreneur Academy: Empowering Doctors to Build a Better Future

India, August 24, 2023: In a country of over 1.4 billion people, access to quality healthcare is a pressing challenge. Recognizing this need, The Doctorpreneur Academy (TDA) was conceived with a vision to provide easy access to quality healthcare for all Indians by 2030. TDA is a community learning platform that empowers doctors and other healthcare professionals to become independent entrepreneurs and create sustainable healthcare setups. By equipping them with the necessary skills, knowledge, and support, TDA aims to bridge the gap in the Indian healthcare system. The story of the Doctorpreneur Academy and its founders is truly inspiring.

The Doctorpreneur Academy (TDA) was born out of a shared belief that the Indian healthcare system is broken and requires innovative solutions to address its challenges, especially around the pole star of this space, The Doctor.

Dr. Pranav Sharma, an experienced cardiac surgeon (MS, M.Ch. (CTVS), AIIMS, Delhi) and a hospital administrator, and Dr. Amit Singh Moga (Phd-Sorbon University, France; MBA, IIM Ahmedabad; B.Tech., IIT Roorkee), an accomplished serial entrepreneur, former scientist, banker, and author, joined hands to bring their vision to life. Both founders had faced personal struggles and setbacks that propelled them to work towards a higher mission. Driven by their own experiences, they realized that empowering doctors and healthcare professionals as entrepreneurs could help improve the accessibility and quality of healthcare across India.

The Doctorpreneur Academy continues to expand its reach and impact

"We identified doctors as the main changemakers, and we took on the role of catalyst if we had to solve this problem of the broken healthcare system in India", said Dr. Pranav Sharma. They created an ecosystem of knowledge, skills, tools, systems, and community support to empower doctors and other healthcare professionals to start, build, and grow quality yet affordable healthcare setups not only in metros and Tier 1 cities but in Tiers 2, 3, and up to Taulaks levels too. Additionally, TDA provides consulting services to help healthcare professionals navigate the complexities of establishing and expanding their existing healthcare businesses.

Since its inception, the Doctorpreneur Academy has made a significant impact on the Indian healthcare landscape. TDA has built a strong online presence and a thriving community of doctors and healthcare professionals. Its webinars and courses have reached over 100,000 healthcare professionals, equipping them with the necessary tools and knowledge to overcome challenges and achieve their entrepreneurial dreams.

In 2021, it was awarded "Healthcare Startup of the Year" by the World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME), supported by the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) of the Government of India.

Dr.Pranav Sharma, a renowned cardiac surgeon from AIIMS, experienced personal health struggles, having developed Young Onset Parkinson's Disease (YOPD) in his early 30s and complications from medication, which led him to undergo a life-changing Deep Brain Stimulation surgery. This experience instilled in him a sense of purpose and a desire to utilize his second chance at life to contribute to society.

Dr. Amit Singh Moga also had his share of challenges. He had witnessed the struggles faced by his own mother to access quality healthcare services. This fuelled his determination to make a difference in the healthcare sector. He also brought himself out of depression and has written a book on life in IIMs.

"We believe the Indian healthcare system cannot be solved by the government or big corporations alone. They have their place in the ecosystem, but if we really want to make an impact in this space, small units (clinics or 10-150-bed hospitals) of quality but affordable services can only solve the problem in a country as diverse as India. After talking to over 250+ doctors, we found that the majority of doctors want to go back to their native place and start their own healthcare unit, but they are not able to do so because of the lack of infrastructure in the interior parts of the country and also because they feel that there is not enough business to sustain there", said Dr. Moga.

"So we thought that if we can empower doctors of all specializations (modern medicine and AYUSH) and other healthcare professionals with the technology, entrepreneurial knowledge, and community support, they will be more than happy to go back to their native place and serve the community there. Improved Internet speed and government thrust in infrastructure helped in convincing doctors to go back and serve their local communities", said Dr. Pranav Sharma.

Their vision bore fruit when places like Giridih in Jharkhand, Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh, Salem in TN, Yadgir in Karnataka, Banda in UP, Valsad in Gujarat, and hundreds of other such small places got good-quality hospitals built by their community members.

The Doctorpreneur Academy continues to expand its reach and impact. They have reached more than 200 small towns and cities across India, in addition to members in metros and Tier 1 cities. They are able to reach 1 million patients per month through all their members!

They also help to collaborate with healthcare institutions and organizations to create a supportive ecosystem that nurtures entrepreneurial ventures in healthcare.

Furthermore, TDA envisions building partnerships with investors and venture capitalists to facilitate funding opportunities for innovative healthcare startups. By connecting doctorpreneurs with the necessary financial resources, they can accelerate the growth and scalability of healthcare enterprises.

With their inspiring vision, unwavering dedication, and growing community of doctorpreneurs, the Doctorpreneur Academy is paving the way for a better future in Indian healthcare.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.