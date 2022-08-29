The Elite List 2022 Event Sneak Peek

This 15th of August was a remarkable day indeed, not only our Country celebrated its Independence Day. But Mr. Ankush Jain the MD, the path enlightener of Bullmen Realty had made India proud by winning the most prestigious award. Needless to say, Bullions was on cloud seven, & they should be after all our hard work has finally paid us with such a wonderful tribute. Getting this award has made us forget all the uncertainties, the sleepless night, and the stubbornness to do our best while presenting our customers with nothing but the best was always the aim of MR. Ankush Jain. He was a man who was never satisfied with his work, his relentlessness to endow the best advice to his customer was something he was affirmed about. But when he received this award he finally realized that he does his best to provide the right knowledge to his customer. Though he has a long way to go.

However, we are delighted to announce that on the eve of the 75th Independence Day, elite Magazine organized an event name- "The Elite list", though this event itself doesn't need any introduction. As this occurrence is simply not an event, but an establishment where the hardworking elliptical gets awarded on an exceptional platform for achieving their milestone. This event was organized at the top of London Bridge, where the captain of Bullmen Reality Pvt Ltd Mr. Ankush Jain get awarded as "Most Influential Indian" from the real estate industry. What makes India loud & proud on that platform was that the award is presented by none other than Rajat Sharma, the connoisseur of the news world & the renowned personality Ashish Bhutani, CEO of the Bhutani group. What a splendid day it was.

Winning these awards, motivate bullion like us to cross all hurdles and gives our best to be on the top. These awards not only show us our hard work but set a benchmark for us that we have a long way to go. Congratulations & Bravo to Mr, Ankush Jain for leading our path in the direction where we are marching toward the height of success. No doubt, that Bullmen is the first choice for consulting regarding home selection & our best of service have served our customer with utmost satisfaction. And that is what makes us worthy of the most influential Indian award which is the most coveted & prestigious award for the real estate industry across the globe. These award & recognition ceremonies held high hope for unstoppable & invincible people like Mr. Ankush Jain who think the sky is not the limit & keep on expanding their wings to achieve what they have dreamed & keep on striving for it.

Anyhow some other renowned Indian personality who attended this remarkable event was Rajat Sharma, Ananya Birla, Pankaj Bansal, Reuben Singh, Sarthak Gaur, Masaba Gupta, Roshan Abbas, Priyanka Gill, Malini Agarwal of Miss Malini, Shri Sadhguru Ji and Yash Miglani. Well, the event was successfully ended after awarding all the elliptical who have an unconquerable attitude towards their goal.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

