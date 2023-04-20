The Emergence Of Big Eyes Coin As A Competitive Alternative To BNB And Ethereum: Welcome To The Memecoin Revolution!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin set to make its debut in the cryptocurrency market, but it's crucial not to overlook its potential. Despite being a meme coin, BIG's presale campaign has seen remarkable success, which suggests that this token could outperform established coins like Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). Although it is still in its early stages, the positive outcome of the presale is proof that BIG should not be overlooked. Investors should pay attention to the potential of this new contender in the market.

Big Eyes Coin's presale campaign has garnered an overwhelming response, raising a staggering $33 million thus far. However, investors must not delay any further as the presale is scheduled to end on June 3. Those who have not yet invested in this promising meme coin should seize the opportunity to do so before it's too late.

Big Eyes Coin provides investors with an excellent opportunity to enhance their BIG holdings before it's officially launched. By applying theEND300 code, investors can avail themselves of a 300% bonus for a limited time. Investors who want to optimize their potential returns on investment should act fast to take advantage of this offer.

Big Eyes Coin's Loot Boxes also offer a chance for users to win randomized prizes upon purchase, with the possibility of receiving an amount equal to or exceeding what they spent. In this scenario, everyone's a winner, with each user guaranteed to receive a prize.

Moreover, users have the opportunity to acquire NFT cards through minting. With the cute token's launch fast approaching, there's never been a better time to invest in Big Eyes Coin and capitalize on this thrilling chance. Therefore, investors should not miss the boat and invest in this promising meme coin today.

Rising BNB Price Indicates Bullish Market Trend With Potential For New Highs

Starting from March 10th, the Binance coin has been on a steady incline, reaching its peak of $346.30 on March 18th - marking the first time it had achieved this feat in 2021. Although the price experienced a decline shortly after, it managed to recover on April 3rd, which gave rise to a long lower wick that validated the 0.5 Fib retracement support level (black).

Traders have since continued to observe positive signs of bullish activity, as BNB continues its upward trajectory from April 3rd.

Should the price momentum persist, it is possible that BNB could surpass the $455 mark. However, the cryptocurrency market is renowned for its volatility, which means that there is a chance that the price could plummet, potentially dropping as low as $265.

What To Anticipate From The Launch Of Ethereum's Shappella Upgrade?

Despite the anticipation surrounding the Shappella Upgrade, Ethereum's value has dropped by 2.58% over the last 24 hours and 1.94% in the last seven days.

The much-awaited Shappella Upgrade for Ethereum is scheduled to be launched on Wednesday, which is a significant event for the Ethereum network and the cryptocurrency community at large. The upgrade aims to address Ethereum's scaling issues and high transaction fees, which have been a persistent challenge in the past. Investors and traders are excited about the release and are eagerly anticipating how it will impact Ethereum's price and the overall crypto market.

Some experts believe that the upgrade is a small step forward for Ethereum and not as technologically advanced compared to the next-generation blockchains.

However, the cryptocurrency market is always changing, and it's important to stay informed and make informed decisions. For instance, Big Eyes Coin has had a successful presale and offers unique features such as Loot Boxes and NFT cards. Investors should not overlook this opportunity to increase their holdings before the token launches, especially with theEND300 code providing a 300% bonus. Time is running out as the presale ends soon, so take advantage of this exciting opportunity today.

