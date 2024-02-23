The Essential Choice: Gift Perfection with TISSOT PRX

Tissot, a Swiss watchmaker since 1853, continues to navigate the currents of time with a blend of tradition, innovation, and focus. From its roots nestled in Le Locle, Switzerland, to its global prominence today, Tissot's journey reflects a commitment to staying true to its heritage while embracing the challenges of modernity. The edition that has stood the test of time is the brand’s PRX line, which has evolved significantly yet retaining its timeless charm.

Since its relaunch in 2021, the PRX collection has captivated watch enthusiasts around the world with its sleek design, versatile features, and undeniable charisma. Now with new colors, materials, and models introduced, the PRX collection continues to push the boundaries of style while staying true to its timeless roots. The chic collection will be expanded with several new models, including quartz, automatic, and a high-end automatic chronograph.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Tissot PRX Automatic

Introduced last year, the PRX line welcomed the high-performance PRX Automatic Chronograph. This 42mm satin-finished steel timepiece maintains the PRX's sleek, angular design while infusing a relaxed 1970s sports watch vibe with its distinctive 'panda' dial—featuring blue subdials on a silver background. Powered by the Valjoux A05.H31 calibre, this chronograph offers the classic 3, 6, and 9 layouts on the dial and an impressive 60-hour power reserve. Besides the PRX line, the brand has expanded its offerings with the Le Locle 20th Edition.

With Roman blue indices, leaf blue hands, and a Clous de Paris pattern on the dial, the Le Locle 20th Edition exudes classic charm with a contemporary twist. The Le Locle 20th Edition features a durable 316L stainless steel case and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, ensuring longevity. Its transparent case back reveals the Swiss movement at its core, with the men’s model housing the Powermatic 80 and the women’s model featuring the Powermatic 48—both offering strong power reserves. Equipped with a Nivachron™️ balance spring, these watches withstand magnetic fields and shocks. Two bracelet options—stainless steel and leather—offer versatility, while the butterfly clasp with push buttons ensures comfort.

Tissot Le Locle Automatic

From pioneering the world's first non-magnetic wristwatch in 1930 to embracing quartz technology during the 1969 Quartz Crisis, Tissot has consistently demonstrated resilience and innovation. Beyond horological milestones, the company’s Focus Forward ideaology highlights the significance of time management, perseverance, and authenticity in navigating life's path. And with the editions like the versatile PRX line, offering a blend of modern style and classic design, Tissot ensures that your journey is not only guided but also adorned with timeless elegance

Regardless of the path you take, your Tissot stands as a faithful companion, marking every step of the way. Amidst life's distractions, stay focused and rise above the noise, with Tissot guiding you forward. Embrace your journey with Tissot by your side.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.