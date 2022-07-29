THE EVOLVING NEEDS OF NEW-AGE HOME BUYERS

The modern-day scenario has changed the narrative of housing, it now evolves around three major aspects - Health, Wealth, and Happiness.

A dream home for millions works on the above three aspects. While the necessity for spacious homes has always been emphasised, consumer tastes have altered due to the pandemic. The priority now is safety, security, and easy access to ‘around-the-corner conveniences’. All the necessities combined with an equal amount of entertainment, recreational amenities, and breath-taking views set in an ideal location.

Traditional residential spaces in Mumbai previously lacked quality external amenities and open spaces; however, developers have attempted to provide homebuyers with a one-of-a-kind experience in recent years. Since the land parcel in Mumbai is becoming scarce, developers have seen an extensive footfall of homebuyers in new hubs such as Thane & Navi Mumbai- creating a centre stage for residential townships, and developers can go an extra mile to provide quality living to homebuyers.

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, India's residential real estate sector had a 67% increase in sales from January to June of this year (Source: knight frank India). According to research conducted by a known property consultant, ‘Big is Better’ is the new mantra of homebuyers. As per a post-COVID survey, 69% of all participants chose a large-size 2BHKs. Research also states that the 'walk-to-work' notion has shed much traction. As a result, 43% wanted to move to the outskirts for larger homes and a better lifestyle at affordable prices. Only 28% looked to live within city limits in proximity to the office.

During the last five years, India's disposable personal income has increased at a CAGR of 10.60%. This rise in disposable income raises an individual's purchasing power, which leads people to achieve a higher and better standard of living.

With the persisting work-from-home culture, developers focus on designing buildings that include a dedicated workspace, a business hub with video conference rooms, and a reader’s corner that provide a professional space to the resident.

Considering the responsibility or love towards the environment, a homebuyer aspires to go green. Today, sustainability includes much more than just a few rooftop solar panels and rainwater harvesting. As a growing trend, real estate developers are now offering eco-friendly and sustainable features such as Green Building Certification, renewable energy sources and EV charging stations, smart destination control elevators, and sensor-based lighting. With Navi Mumbai starting its own EV charging stations at public places, many township developers have also joined in the initiative.

This shift in customer needs and behaviour has prompted realtors to develop new definitions of housing amenities.

