The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is the first from the F-series to offer support for 5G.
The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is the first from the F-series to offer support for 5G.(OPPO)
The fast-charging king & videography wizard, OPPO F19 Pro+5G, goes on sale today

OPPO is offering a slew of incredible offers on both F19 Pro+ 5G and F19 Pro.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:52 PM IST

The OPPO F-series has been a fan favourite of millennials ever since the first generation was launched. On March 8, 2021, OPPO launched the latest in the series, the F19 Pro+ 5G and F19 Pro. They offer minimalist designs yet something that is flaunt-worthy. Both stand out from the crowd with great camera features (both for day and night) and blazing fast 50W Flash Charging capability.

And, thanks to the Dimensity 800U 5G chipset under-the-hood, the F19 Pro+ 5G is the first from the F-series to offer support for 5G. Now, that’s a future proof smartphone right there!

The F19 Pro+ 5G will be available starting today (March 17), priced at 25,990. The F19 Pro comes in two variants and will also be available from today. The 8+128 GB variant is priced at 21,490, while the 8+256GB model will retail for 23,490.

Wondering why you should get your hands on these phones? Here’s why.

The long-lasting champion

Owing to the combination of the capable 4310 mAh battery and a 50W flash charge feature, there’s no need to keep looking at the battery meter of your F19 Pro+ 5G anymore. With just a five-minute charge, you can enjoy three and a half hours of video playback. No one can deny that this is mighty impressive.

If at the end of a long day you’ve run out of battery, then just plug it into the included 50W flash charger and you’ll be 100% topped up in just 48 minutes!

With just a five-minute charge, you can enjoy three and a half hours of video playback.(OPPO)
With just a five-minute charge, you can enjoy three and a half hours of video playback.(OPPO)

Then there is the Super Night-Time Standby feature, which comes built-in to the smartphones’ software. With this turned on, the F19 Pro+ 5G’s always-on-display will consume less power while you are asleep. So, even if you’ve forgotten to plug your phone in at night, you can wake up to a smartphone that is still running healthily.

The videography wizard

Smartphones cameras have massively evolved in just a few years and the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G will put you ahead in photography and make its users to be a video expert, creating next level content that will automatically put your subject in the best light, day or night.

Powered by Quad Cameras that are enhanced by OPPO’s software algorithms, features like AI Highlight Portrait Video, Ultra Night Video, HDR Video, and Dual-View Video seamlessly enable users to create dazzling content. Whether created for Instagram stories, YouTube, or just to share with family and friends, the videography expert OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G will ensure the video content stays vivid, crisp and clear. As OPPO says, it allows you to #FlauntYourNights!

One offer after another from OPPO

Yes, you read that right! If you’re looking to purchase either the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G or the OPPO F19 Pro online, then head on over to Amazon India and check it out.

The first sale of the F19 Pro+ 5G will last from March 17 to 19. During the period of pre-order + first sale, one can avail 7.5% cashback from HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Federal Bank.

With the F19 Pro+ 5G, you can also get a one-time screen replacement during the first 180 days of owning the smartphone. If you’re an old customer and purchase the smartphone during the first three days, the one-time screen replacement is extended to 365 days and you also get an extended warranty for 180 days.

The offers just keep on coming

There are some offers that apply to all the models on sale, starting with an assured buyback of 70% on the smartphones’ value, no-cost EMI up to 6 months, and an 11% instant cashback via Paytm. There’s a 1,500 exchange bonus as well!

One can also opt for triple zero paper finance scheme from Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, and IDFC First Bank.

Bundled offers

There’s also a bundling discount. From March 17 to 23, you can get the Enco W11 at just 999 (MRP 3,999) and the OPPO Smart Band at 2,4499 (MRP 3,999). These two will perfectly compliment the F19 Pro+ 5G!

Note: The offers for the F19 Pro+ 5G apply to the F19 Pro as well

The F-series has found loyal fans over the years and, now, with the OPPO F19 Pro+ (and all the offers that come with it), that number is only going to increase. It is no doubt a smartphone that will set the market on fire. The combination of Smart 5G, dual-SIM support, AI Highlight Portrait Video, Ultra Night Video, all-day battery life and more put the OPPO F19 Pro+5G in a league of its own. Buy it today as it goes on sale, and get ready to #FlauntYourNights!

