The first edition of Acko Drive Awards rewarded the ones that mattered

The first edition of the prestigious Acko Drive Awards marked the beginning of a new era in automotive awards. The awards were all about rewarding automotive excellence in the country – for both the best products and people in this space and truly recognising ‘The One That Matters (TOTM)’.

Held on March 29, 2023 in New Delhi, the awards were also an effort at setting the benchmark when it comes to transparency, credibility and relevance. Each of the nominations across 55 diverse categories were put through several criteria for judging before the winner was selected. The process was stringent with points being awarded by a jury of distinguished people, after which an external adjudicator tallied these marks and provided the final results. The star-studded awards evening was hosted by Acko Drive Editor-in-Chief Siddharth Vinayak Patankar and actor Gul Panag.

The winners

The Acko Drive Awards attracted all the big names in the auto industry. The stars of the night were Skoda Slavia, which was awarded the 2023 Acko Drive Car Of The Year and the Vida V1 electric scooter bagged the top spot for the 2023 Acko Drive Bike Of The Year award. This is the first time in the history of the automotive industry that an electric scooter has emerged over numerous bikes that featured on the nomination list to win the top prize. There were separate awards for the premium car and bike category. While the TOTMs for overall Premium Bike went to the Ducati DesertX , the Premium Car that outshone the rest was Mercedes-AMG EQS 53. The Suzuki Katana and Audi Q3 won the runners-up spot in these categories. The 2023 Manufacturer of the Year was awarded to Maruti Suzuki in the car category and to Royal Enfield in the bike category.

The jury

The eminent jury for the maiden edition of the Acko Drive Awards included Gul Panag, Actor, Producer, Dr. V Sumantran, Senior Industry Executive, Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Chief Creative Officer, Acko Tech and Vice Chairman - World Car Awards, Aaravind KP, Professional Racer, Aditya Patel, Racer and Entrepreneur, Ameya Naik, Executive Editor, Acko Drive, Aishwarya Pissay, Off-Road Motorcycle Racer among others.

The response to the awards was so overwhelming that the jury meet had to be spread across two days to do justice to the process of selecting the one most deserving winner in each category, after thorough evaluation. They drove and rode some of the most exciting and innovative vehicles over the course of the two days, where more than 35 cars and 25 two-wheeler models were brought to the Buddh International F1 Circuit and were placed on the track for some real testing by the jury. Each of the products were marked on set parameters.

