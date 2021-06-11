The Frame Lifestyle TV by Samsung can actually transform your living space!

Gadgets have become an intrinsic part of our lives, and for good reason. Although they serve a functional purpose, they have become an extension of our personalities. Whatever be the gadget — laptops, televisions, or smart phones — it is essential to take out time and make the right choice. That’s because they are going to stay with you, and reflect all that you stand for!

The dizzying variety on offer today can make it hard for you to zero in on a particular gadget, but that’s where credibility and quality play a significant role. Samsung has always been a trusted brand when it comes to gadgets, which is why it has won the loyalty of consumers all over the world. Its focus on innovation and superior quality has always helped the brand stay ahead of the curve.

This time around, it has brought about a revolution with its next generation of The Frame that’s not just another TV, but one that integrates into your lifestyle. Here’s the best part - the newest version of this TV looks like a real picture frame, just like its name suggests. There are also a host of other benefits that a user can get, when he gets home this masterpiece. Excited to know more? Read on to find out all that’s in store for you.

Make your own TV

﻿

Unlike conventional TVs that don’t offer any option for customisation, you can take the liberty to unleash your creative genius with this lifestyle TV.

Surprised to hear this? Well, don’t be! The Samsung Frame is all you need to make your spaces stand apart. Yes, it’s true. The magnetic bezels available in different colours work well to enhance the aesthetics of your living room or other areas of your home. Unlike conventional TVs that don’t offer any option for customisation, you can take the liberty to unleash your creative genius with this lifestyle TV. The modern design is eye-catching and can fit in anywhere to enhance the aesthetics of your living space. What’s more, the magnetic bezels can easily be replaced, so go ahead and play with all kinds of looks. Your home deserves some fun and more! All in all, The Frame is a TV that can be personalized for your home as per your taste.

Slim design

This beauty is a true charmer, right from the first time you set your eyes on it. The newest version of The Frame is slimmer and sleeker. The lifestyle TV is 24.9mm thick, which is 46 percent slimmer than the previous one. It also comes with the 3mm One Invisible Connection that connects all the messy wires together, making it look more like a picture frame.

Art mode

﻿

When you’re not in the mood to watch any content, you can switch on the Art Mode and transform your space into art heaven.

Like we said, it is no regular TV. It’s a piece of art that unravels its various facets, one at a time. When you’re not in the mood to watch any content, you can switch on the Art Mode and transform your space into art heaven. Your living room will look nothing short of a private art gallery that will bloom with colour and vibrancy, just the way you like it. It is you who decides the pictures that are displayed on The Frame. So, pick the ones that reflect your personality or enliven the space with some of your beautiful memories.

Art Store

Get access to over 1,400 artworks that perfectly suit your taste, only with the Art Store. It’s intelligent and aesthetic in its approach, so get ready to be spoiled with choice, based on the time and place you are at. Did we tell you that this collection also has artworks that have been displayed at some of the top art galleries in the world? That must have made your day, isn’t it? The Art Store for 2021 has been upgraded; making sure you can get the right fit, based on your preference. Moreover, it gives you the option to explore details, mat, favorites, and slideshow or shuffle more easily.

My collection

﻿

The pictures of your choice will be laid out with 16 different colors and five different designs of its matte, and then beautifully displayed on the wall.

If you want to make more living spaces more personal, how about dotting The Frame with some beautiful memories? It could be anything from your birthday pictures to travel adventures, or anything and everything that’s close to your heart. With The Frame, hanging picture frames on the wall of your living room is a piece of cake. The pictures of your choice will be laid out with 16 different colors and five different designs of its matte, and then beautifully displayed on the wall.

Technology at the forefront

As always, Samsung is at the forefront when it comes to providing superlative technology. This applies to The Frame as well! With Samsung’s exceptional Quantum Dot technology, nano-sized quantum dots provide 100% colour volume and deliver life-like picture performance in every artwork. Regardless of brightness, this technology allows The Frame to deliver perfectly clear and vivid colors and textures of the original videos and artworks anytime, anywhere.

So, what are you waiting for?

﻿

The Frame can seamlessly integrate into your lifestyle, and transform your spaces just the way you like it.

With so much and more, The Frame can seamlessly integrate into your lifestyle, and transform your spaces just the way you like it. The new Frame will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and the Samsung E-store starting at Rs.61,990, so make sure to head to these websites to pre-book between 12th-21st June 2021. What’s more, you can also avail the introductory offer and get one Frame Bezel free.

That’s not all - HDFC users can also get ₹3000 No Cost EMI cashback, while there’s also a 24 month No Cost EMI available on leading banks.

So, get ready to change your life (and your spaces) with The Frame!