The Future is Now: Kamal Public School Is Committed to Inspiring Minds and Changing Lives

Published on Mar 30, 2024 12:33 PM IST

The KPS team believes in unleashing the innate potential of each child to help them evolve into well-groomed individuals

With an array of world class facilities and highly qualified faculty, complemented with an enriching curriculum, KPS has been constantly re-defining education by consistently elevating the teaching learning experience to unflinching standards for its students. The school boasts of a committed team of dynamic & prolific educators working relentlessly for the noble cause of providing inclusive quality education for the holistic development of future leaders. The KPS team believes in unleashing the innate potential of each child to help them evolve into well-groomed individuals who are empowered intellectually, emotionally, socially, spiritually, physically, linguistically and aesthetically.

  • Why KPS is the right choice for your child?

Simple……education at KPS creates learners for life.

To succeed in today’s highly competitive VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous) world, it is but imperative that students get the right kind of exposure & experience to gain a first mover’s advantage.

For this, KPS provides a stimulating teaching learning environment to its students, backed by a curriculum that is holistic, enriching and a perfect amalgamation of tradition & modernity. The curriculum at KPS that is designed meticulously, encourages global understanding of concepts and ideas through the use of both theory and practical study to ensure both inquisitiveness & innovation.

A Learner Centric Approach is religiously adopted at KPS, where teachers just don’t teach, they facilitate & mentor as they encourage curiosity & open communication. Students learn to reflect, collaborate, question beliefs, share ideas, make action-oriented inquires while respecting values of diversity, inclusion & equity.

  • The Campus

A premier world class school, Kamal Public School boasts of a magnificent building with all facilities of international standards. The campus is home to tech enabled classrooms with interactive smart LEDs, state of the art auditorium, well equipped labs, resourceful library, multimedia facility, vibrant amusement arcade, engaging play area, infirmary with dedicated nurse, visual & performing arts hub and swimming pool. The environment is such that it sparks curiosity and fosters innovation among students to ensure 360-degree development of each child.

  • Enabled & Empowered Mentors

The experienced, highly professional & diligent faculty mentor students in a manner that encourages them to become active, compassionate and lifelong learners. They use a variety of tools & techniques to make learning fun and engaging while at the same time achieving the relevant teaching learning objectives. The teachers leave no stone unturned to unravel new vistas of possibilities for their mentees and facilitate innovation.

  • Learning with a Difference – The KPS Edge
  • The academic journey at Kamal Public School initiates with experiential activity based educational programme followed by well-structured curriculum emphasizing on self-discovery through curiosity driven tasks. As they bloom, students enjoy learning through an integrated approach that helps them gain deeper conceptual clarity, take responsibility for their actions and develop critical thinking skills.
  • The KPS curriculum exposes children to global thoughts, ideas and practices for global awareness through the use of global teaching learning & assessment practices. This helps them gain multiple perspectives while learning to respect differences of age, gender, socio-economic background & potential.
  • The aim is to strike a fine balance between scholastic and co-scholastic activities as part of a vibrant and dynamic curriculum that is intrinsic to the entire experiential based educational programme.
  • In coherence with the norms of NEP 2020, the focus is on practical knowledge, multidisciplinary courses, skill based education & multilingualism.
  • Awards & Accolades
  • Awarded International Dimensions Award by British Council for 2022-25
  • Honoured with the Pride of India Award 2023 at the House of Commons at London, United Kingdom.
  • Ranked No.1 CBSE School in Teaching Learning Efficiency for 2023
  • Ranked No. 4 among West Delhi Schools by Times School Survey 2023-24 (Leaders’ Category)
  • Several positions won at State Level in several literary and cultural competitions.
  • State level positions achieved in various Science Competitions.
  • State level positions acquired by KAPSIANS in Kala Utsav Competitions
  • Several national and state level positions achieved in different sports competitions.
  • KPS – Imagining, Defining & Curating Greatness
  • Encouraging out of the box thinking
  • Fostering creativity & critical thinking
  • Adding new dimensions to the field of education
  • Unique teaching learning practices
  • Being Ambassadors of Change

That’s what makes KPS stand apart and also stand tall to its claim of NURTURING BRILLIANCE, ENHANCING CAPABILITIES.

