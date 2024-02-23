The Green Acres Academy: Leading Digital, Student-Centric Learning

The Green Acres Academy (TGAA) is advancing towards Education 4.0, leveraging technology to innovate education. Their pre-primary program has a unique 1:13 teacher-student ratio in Nursery, Junior KG, and Senior KG, and 1:20 in Grade 1. This is different from what most schools do. In the early years, they have 2-3 teachers actively working together to help students learn in a caring and student-focused way.

This program helps kids build a strong foundation in different subjects like reading, math, science, social studies, emotions, arts, and physical education. At TGAA, they use things like materials, trips, and projects to make learning fun and hands-on. They also encourage students to work together in small groups so they can talk, understand each other, and think better.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Green Acres Academy is moving towards Education 4.0, a new way of imparting education that focuses on the students. The school believes in making students independent and resourceful. Instead of traditional rote learning, TGAA prefers project-based learning, which is praised for its practical and hands-on benefits.

To fully embrace the Education 4.0 model, TGAA has pioneered the application of a 1:1 device initiative from Grade 2 onwards. Through this progressive program, each student has access to their own learning device, which helps them learn in a way that suits them and also helps them become good at using technology.

With these efforts, The Green Acres Academy demonstrates its dedication to revolutionizing education, transitioning from traditional teaching models to a more dynamic, adaptive, and technologically driven paradigm. By being pioneers in Education 4.0, they’re not just getting students ready for the future – they’re making the future happen.

Currently, the last phase of admissions from Nursery to Grade 10 is in progress. Hurry, apply now before the applications close.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.