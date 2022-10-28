The Green Acres Academy Shows Learning is more than academic success

The Green Acres Academy (TGAA) is an award-winning premier education institute, that has been transforming school education for students by inculcating a balanced, tech enabled, fun and holistic learning experience across each of their three campuses, in Mumbai. Further, TGAA is known for its innovative in-house programs for holistic development that go beyond the curriculum, and are implemented across their campuses in Chembur, Mulund and Kalyan. The 3 campuses have also been recognized as one of the Top Emerging Schools in Mumbai as per the Times School Survey, 2022.

Apart from the enriching learning material, TGAA is also a proactively tech savvy institute and their efforts to include and leverage technology made their flagship campus in Chembur to be awarded one of India’s first Google Reference Schools. Today, TGAA Chembur campus is the only school in Maharashtra and one of five schools in the country, to be recognized by Google for their outstanding use of technology to drive positive learning outcomes.

Speaking about the holistic approach of education across campuses, Mr. Rohan Parikh, chairman, TGAA, who is an alumnus of Wharton, INSEAD, and Johns Hopkins says, “Today, children are faced with several dilemmas and challenges which their previous generations did not, and thus it is important that the school becomes an enabler that helps not only the children to become better prepared for the new world but also helps parents navigate the new age learning challenges. We at TGAA understand the role cut out for us as teachers and educationists, and believe that learning needs to go way beyond just academic success. In line with this philosophy, we have curated several additional support programs, that are inspired by the UN and the Constitution of India. We also place equal emphasis on sports and arts as we believe them to be significant in overall development of creative, social and mental capabilities of children. I think the new supported model of education can go a long way in making our children confident and future ready global citizens”

The extra-curricular activities at the TGAA include Indian dance and music, western dance and music, speech, drama, sports, fine art, and physical education. These make sure that the students are well-rounded and have a respect for and awareness of the larger world in addition to their academic studies. The special focus courses include the LEAPED program designed for leadership and social-emotional learning, the citizenship program which teaches children to be responsible future citizens those are aware about national and international issues, and have curated conversations around contemporary issues like climate change and sustainability, civic rights and duties, diversity and inclusion, tolerance, personal identity, equality and significance of equity, among others.

In terms of driving tech enabled learning, TGAA is among the few schools that have effectively implemented personalized technology led learning experience, with a 1 device per student policy for children from Grade 2 onward, where every child will have a device, which they use in addition to pen and paper. Also, their in-house, custom designed Hybrid Digital Curriculum uses cutting edge specialized apps for learning subjects like Math and Languages, alongside textbooks and paperwork, which helps children further access smart tech for daily learning.

With a robust support platform for teachers, TGAA also empowers continuous learning and upskilling of their faculty members, encouraging data driven approach to evaluating and supporting students through new techniques. Additionally, through the TGAA Teacher’s University, the school offers its teachers over 50 hours of comprehensive training every year, to ensure they are abreast of the latest developments in their individual subjects and also learn about innovative teaching skills, adapt new tech enabled techniques and drive better efficacy and engagement in classrooms. The course also includes mentoring, and peer coaching where every teacher has a chance to identify their strengths and work on their weaknesses. Rohan Parikh adds, "The Green Acres Academy today is an amalgamation of the best teachers and experts across various verticals, including enablers for Special Education Needs, LEAPED (SEL) program experts, hybrid and digital curriculum experts, researchers and counsellors, that have come together to create what we are certain will be the standard setter in Indian and global education for the decades to come. For us, this is not a job, it is a passion and a commitment to our children and the country."

In addition to providing a holistic, tech-based, and personal development-focused education, TGAA also rigorously prepares students for outstanding performance on board exams, starting in Grade 5 with calibrated practice and the effective in-house test prep series starting in Grade 9. In the ICSE Grade 10 Board exams 2022, 100% students passed, and 90% students earned a distinction.

For more information about The Green Acres Academy, all admissions details and the application form, please visit https://www.tgaa.in/

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.