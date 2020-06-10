The Harvest Gold sales team and their service to the nation during the COVID crisis

brand-stories

Updated: Jun 10, 2020

For Harvest Gold, service to their customers is paramount. And no battle is complete without the frontline workers, in this case, the Harvest Gold Warriors, who are members of its sales and operations team. The world has stopped, we are all sitting at home, staying in to stay safe but the Harvest Gold sales team is out and about, fulfilling its duty and helping bring fresh bread to our tables.

The sales team

Their day starts early morning as they step out onto the empty streets to deliver their daily share of Harvest Gold breads and buns and ensure smooth supplies to the dealers and retailers. The company has trained all its associates to follow proper hygiene and safety measures, sanitisation of plants, depots, offices and delivery vehicles. For the sales team it is mandatory to wear special face shields along with masks at all times and adhering to a proper protocol of maintaining distance, using hand sanitizers and more.

Owing to the fact that bread is counted as an essential product during the lockdown period, Harvest Gold has seen everyone work extra diligently whether it’s the members of the manufacturing, logistics or sales department. They have all been fulfilling the brand’s promise of ‘anytime nashta’ for everyone.

Serving the elderly by delivering at their doorstep

The whole world is at a standstill. No one is thronging the markets, strolling in the parks, driving around or even stepping out. We’re all under lockdown. Such tough times are bound to prove more difficult and challenging for some – like the elderly. They need our assistance, care and support. However, there are many who have none of those. Like a certain lady from Meerut, completely helpless and unable to step out to get herself a pack of bread. In a desperate attempt, she decided to get in touch with Harvest Gold. The local sales team sprang into action and immediately home delivered the products she needed.

Since then, Harvest Gold has made it a mission to deliver bread and buns to elderly customers at their doorstep who cannot venture out or find help. Many such consumers are increasingly getting in touch with the Harvest Gold teams and seeking their help. As the organisation continues to set new examples to inspire others to follow, there is a growing trust and respect for the brand in everyone’s hearts.

CSR efforts of Harvest Gold by providing pushcarts: Harvesting the power of Project Empower.

Harvest Gold fulfils its obligation as a responsible corporate member of the society. It has initiated multiple projects to help and support communities.

Through Project Empower, Harvest Gold distributes push-carts absolutely free of cost to people in look out for employment, enabling them to earn an income with dignity. It does not stop at just providing a pushcart to earn livelihood, company also provides training, financial and logistical support and garnering permissions from local RWA’s and setting up pushcarts at various locations inside societies. These pushcarts give easy access to residents to fulfil the daily requirement of essential items like bread and other products from Harvest Gold.

Today, more than 260 such push-carts and an equal number of gainfully employed people from different backgrounds, gender and community (men, women, differently-abled) are testimony to the success of this scheme.

People earn between Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000 per month by plying these push carts and are able to take care of their families and education of their children.

Plant hygiene at Harvest Gold

It has always been mandatory in the quality policy at all Harvest Gold Bread manufacturing plants to ensure safety and hygiene measures like disinfection of factories, cleanliness of the plants, wearing head mask, frequent washing of hands for at least 20 seconds and sanitizing them with IPA based hand sanitisers.

In the current scenario, extra measures and safety precautions are being taken for those who cannot work from home and must be physically present at the Harvest Gold Bread manufacturing units.

All associates are dedicated to practicing physical distancing at all the Harvest Gold Plants. Moreover, all workers are being educated about COVID-19.

At all entry and exit points, the body temperature of every associate is being scanned with thermal guns. These guns are also being used for checking the temperature of all the truck drivers, whether it is raw material suppliers or bread delivery vehicles. Regular doctor visits have been introduced at all the plants for general check-ups of all associates. Isolation rooms have been set-up as an added precaution in case the need arises. Sanitization of premises, crates, raw material trucks, delivery vehicles and staff buses are happening at all the factories.

About Harvest Gold:

Set up 27 years ago to give the city a taste of truly delicious bread, Harvest Gold started as a home project in a single production facility in Bhiwadi. Today, it has expanded to five world-class facilities across Delhi NCR. These factories have also been featured on Discovery Channel in the Great Indian Factory Series. Over the years, the company has pioneered the art of baking great bread using a mix of in-house and western technologies. Its passion for excellence has helped it set industry standards in baking, packaging and even marketing. In 2017, Harvest Gold brought on board the world leader in Bakery Grupo Bimbo, a US$15 billion MNC. This joint venture brought the expertise and experience of Grupo Bimbo to the Harvest Gold kitchen and took the brand’s legacy of quality products to new heights.

Included among Harvest Gold’s large range of bakery products are breads, buns, pav, kulcha, burger, roti and rusk biscuits. In the bread category varieties and delicious products like Hearty Brown, Multigrain, Garlic Bread, Fruit Bread, Milk Bread are to name a few.

Today, Harvest Gold is certainly the most loved bread brand in Delhi NCR, which has reached thousands of households and has truly become ‘Sabki Bread’.