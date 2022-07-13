The HealthieU Wallet Now Features the Cashless OPD Cover for Corporate Employees

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Healthcare just got simpler with HealthieU’s Cashless OPD feature. HealthieU is the single largest digital platform for all health and wellness needs. The brand envisions the future going completely cashless when it comes to availing healthcare facilities. A facility that allows the end user to easily access a pre-loaded digital wallet by scanning QR codes at the different points of medical purchases.



HealthieU is a part of the same promoter group as HealthIndia Insurance TPA Services Pvt. Ltd., which is associated with more than 2,500+ Corporates, Brokers and Insurance Companies. The launch of Cashless OPD is timely & relevant, given the inundated demand of corporates to provide a holistic healthcare plan that covers it all for their employees. Highlighting the need for a service like this, the promoter of HealthIndia TPA & HealthieU, Mr. Mitul Vora, says, "HealthieU has always emphasised providing a seamless digital solution for all health and wellness needs. Covid-19 obviously accentuated the requirements of this delivery and how we deal with the day-to-day essentials through a different mode of delivery. Cashless OPD, apart from the obvious convenience of a digital wallet, accentuates the access to the healthcare delivery system not covered by traditional health insurance through upfront financing."



Post the pandemic, most of the corporates have started realigning an all-inclusive wellness initiative that best suits the need of the hour. Describing the benefits of cashless OPD, the Director of HealthieU, Dr. Mrunalini, says, "COVID-19 made everyone aware that medical expenses can be unforeseen and unpredictable. HealthieU’s pre-loaded wallet gives reassurance of forthwith payments. Post pandemic, the corporates and employees are more focused on health and wellbeing, and want to take active steps to ensure the same. With this cashless benefit, corporations can invest in employee healthcare solutions as a part of their wellness initiative."



Corporates can avail healthcare services by using the HealthieU wallet, pre-loaded with a designated wallet balance specific to the corporates. HealthieU’s extensive network allows the HealthieU wallet to be used in tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 cities PAN India in any of the hospitals, clinics, pharmacies or diagnostic centres.



In India, OPD accounts for approximately 60% of the overall Healthcare costs. HealthieU wants to mobilise this potential by launching the Cashless OPD feature. This coupled with the comprehensive digital health care and wellness platforms, can bring employee wellbeing to the fore. At the same time, with facilities like these, companies are able to provide higher quality healthcare to their employees in a much more convenient way. Undoubtedly, futuristic solutions like cashless OPD need to be at the core of all modern employee health facilities.



About HealthieU

A Comprehensive Digital Platform that covers all the regular medical insurance programmes, in addition to an array of Health & Wellness solutions on the go, easily accessible through the App & Web Portal. The easy-to-use App offers multiple wellness solutions like Teleconsultation, Health Check-ups, Psychologist Consultations, Disease Management Programs, Online Pharmacy, etc., through qualified experts at affordable prices. The HealthieU App is user-friendly and has sophisticated AI-based engagement tools like health risk assessment and psychological assessment, with an in-built step tracker and sleep tracker for daily health monitoring. Moreover, it is also the only Health & Wellness App that provides easy access to emergency services through BSIDEU Ambulance Services. Specially crafted Health Check-up packages can also be booked through the App at competitive prices.



To know more, log on to www.healthieu.in or download the HealthieU App, available on Google Play Store and the App Store.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.