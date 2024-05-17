The Heritage Artifacts Offers Authentic Indian Crafts with a Social Impact

Agra, Uttar Pradesh, May 15, 2024 – Indian handicrafts, with their vibrant beauty and rich heritage, have captivated art lovers around the world. The Heritage Artifacts, a digital platform launched in February 2023 by Amit Pramanik, aims to bridge the gap between these exquisite masterpieces and a global audience.

Amit Pramanik and his love for Handicrafts

Amit's passion for handicrafts grew during his school and college years, fueled by his time at NIFT (National Institute of Fashion Technology). This interest in fashion and creativity had always been strong, but it wasn't something he could pursue initially. His career took a different path, leading him into the fashion and home retail industry for 20 years, working in both India and Dubai. The pandemic, however, offered a chance for reflection. "The lockdown gave me time to refocus," says Amit. "I quit my job and returned to India, eventually launching The Heritage Artifacts."

Driven by a deep love for Indian art, The Heritage Artifacts seeks to showcase artisans' talent and expand their reach. “We want to make Indian handicrafts popular everywhere,” says Amit.

“Though there is a huge scope in this industry, it’s still an unorganised one, with everyone from village artisan to local seller being considered an owner here,” explains Amit. “We are attempting to create an ecosystem that would encourage our local artisans from even the remotest part of India to showcase their creations to the world. We want to source from the entire country. Be it home décor, clothes, shoes, accessories – We want to make a complete product profile of handmade items.”

Empowering Artisans, Reaching the World

The Heritage Artifacts celebrates the diverse world of Indian crafts with a curated collection of authentic, handmade products. Each item reflects India's rich artistic heritage, from stunning home décor pieces to elegant bathroom and kitchen accessories.

The platform currently features exquisite hand-carved pen holders, traditional brass utensils, intricate soapstone candle holders, and ornately carved storage boxes. The upcoming addition of handloom and handcrafted jewellery products further expands Heritage Artifacts’ offerings.

Building a Sustainable and Inclusive Marketplace

Heritage Artifacts has made efforts to include a lot of content on its website to educate visitors about Indian art and culture, further enriching their experience and appreciation for these unique handcrafted treasures. The platform stresses both quality and fair price, ensuring that artisans receive fair compensation for their skills. It also follows eco-friendly practices in its operations. Having already served over 1,000 customers in a short time, this online venture is off to a promising start.

Further adding to its customer convenience, The Heritage Artifacts offers tax-inclusive pricing with free pan-India shipping and 24/7 customer service. Its dedication to quality extends beyond borders, attracting an international clientele.

The platform offers convenient shipping options to the US, Europe, and the Middle East, catering to the growing international demand as evidenced by the increasing number of export inquiries. In addition to their retail model, The Heritage Artifacts caters to bulk order requests from corporates, event and wedding planners, and individuals, fulfilling their specific requirements.

With a growing online presence and a focus on customer satisfaction, The Heritage Artifacts is well-positioned for successful outcomes. Its commitment to showcasing exquisite Indian crafts and empowering local artisans promises a bright future for both the platform and the rich heritage it represents.

For more details, please visit: theheritageartifacts.com

