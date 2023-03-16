This article focuses on the ‘Hockey Stick’ syndrome that is commonly observed in distribution companies. In particular, it discusses how this syndrome is damaging to both sales and future growth of the company. The article also sheds light on the possible actions that companies can adopt to overcome this syndrome and watch their profits soar. The Hockey Stick Syndrome – Perils and a Way Out

But what exactly is this ‘Hockey Stick’ syndrome?

The Hockey Stick Syndrome – An Overview

In consumer goods distribution companies, if one plots the tertiary sales (from POS to consumers) across any given month (give or take some spikes related to seasonal requirements), the sales trend is always more or less in equal proportion across all 4 weeks of the month. However, when it comes to “primary sales” (from companies to their distributors), it is during the last week of the month that the maximum primary sales happen. The sales pattern across the four weeks of the month is approximately, 10:20:30:40. And, if you plot this in a graph, it resembles a hockey stick, and hence the name for this syndrome.

It is well known that this hockey stick creates a cascade of problems in typical consumer goods companies in their plants and markets:

Plant and warehouse related issues

Companies that are subjected to this syndrome usually have a monthly forecast based sales plan, and, their production plan, naturally, is aligned to their sales plan. As nearly 40% of the sales happen during the last week of the month, this puts a big dent in stocks at company warehouses after the month is over. This means that the production team has to make and fill up this large quantity of stocks to the regional / branch warehouses by the end of the third week. The production team is rather happy with this, since they get to make large batches and large batches improve capacity utilization. Moreover, organizations are already geared up for the hockey stick. So they know that in the first 3 weeks the company will anyway be doing lesser sales. So they use this time to build up the stock at warehouses required in last week.

However, as mentioned earlier this build up is on the basis of the monthly forecast. Forecasts are prodigiously inaccurate, so pressure starts building from week 3 onwards when the difference between forecast vs actual sales at SKU level start becoming starkly clear. Consequently, the production team receives expediting requests based on what the market really wants. This forces the plant to take unplanned setups and make smaller batches. At times, in spite of best efforts, they may not be able to adjust the last week production as per actual demand. This mismatch of what is made and available and what is required then leads to loss of sales (stock out situation) or an excess of inventory (produced as per forecast but not sold).

Another issue is that warehouse space has to be aligned keeping the peak build up by 3rd week. In spite of having arranged for enough space required for higher inventory required to manage last week sales, truck detention issues are very common if the sales do not start to pick by 20th of the month! Further, there is a constant struggle at the warehouses to manage the dispatch spike during the end of the month to the distributors. Experts in this field are very well versed with the term called “BBND”, i.e. Billed But Not Dispatched. Such is the pressure of achieving the sales targets, many a times companies would do the “Billing”, but owing to inadequate capacity to dispatch everything on the last day of the month, some stocks continue to get dispatched to distributors over the initial few days of the month. These problems increase costs for the company.

Market related issues

Whatever the status of the inventory available at the month end, the sales people have targets to meet. So they will try and push whatever is available to the distributors. The distributors are forced to buy products even if they are already carrying inventory, thus blocking their capital. In fact many distributors carry more than a month of inventory in spite of being less than 2 days distance from the nearest depots. Much of this is likely to be slow moving. In order to offload this inventory and to release their capital to buy SKUs which they actually need, distributors have no option but to push their stock onto their retailers often - big ones with quantity discounts. This practice spoils the market price hygiene and it is common to hear a hue and cry about cross market infiltration of goods, area demarcation issues etc. as a consequence.

To summarize, hockey stick syndrome creates a huge pressure on plant operations, warehouse operations and creates market price hygiene issues. It also forces companies & their distributors to carry a high level of stock, thus escalating cost of space and working capital requirements every month.

These issues are intuitively understood by the business leaders & from time to time they take actions to smoothen the sales pattern across the month. Like giving extra discount to distributors when they buy more in 1st half of the month or giving their sales team incentives on weekly targets rather that monthly targets. But this problem has remained & over time it is more or less accepted as an industry norm for which there is no solution. In fact, it is not just accepted, but the internal processes and operation measurements are geared to accommodate and augment this syndrome!

There is a way out

The good news is that there is a way forward out of this syndrome. The steps for companies involve

1) Moving from forecast based to a replenishment based supply chain and distribution systems – i.e., subordinate inventory creation and movement to market demand

2) Working on secondary initiatives to create better reach & range in the market; preclude the sales team from the need to push material down various nodes in the distribution channel

For a detailed description of the solution, read how to manage distribution chain.

About the author -

Sachin Jain is a TOC - certified expert with 13 years of experience in management consulting across industries like Auto, FMCG, Retail, and more. He is a renowned TOC expert, having worked on over 20 projects with Vector Consulting Group, a firm with one of its kind implementation-led solution approach in the management consulting industry in India, over the past 17 years. He holds degrees from IIM Calcutta and Delhi College of Engineering.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.